Minecraft Dungeons has many different items that players are able to obtain throughout their playthrough of the game. The most useful of these include melee weapons, armor, ranged weapons and artifacts.

However, these items have different quality levels, with the best items being a part of the unique rarity, which gives them special phsyical appearances as well abilities. Here are some of the best ways for players to get such unique items.

5 best ways to find unique items in Minecraft Dungeons (2022)

When players are looking to get their hands on unique items, there are a few ways they can go about to make it easier to obtain them. On the level selection screen in Camp, players can actually see what items drop in each level.

Clearly, the first thing to do when targeting a specific unique is to make sure the player is running a level in which the base version of that unique can drop. In this manner, players can bump up their chance to find that particular item.

1) Speeding through levels in Minecraft Dungeons

Probably the most effective way for players to find uniques is by completely levels as fast as possible. Using a build that can deals massive AoE damage to quickly destroy mobs will be very effective.

Also, choosing certain levels with bosses and special chests can lead to an increase in the uniques found. The more levels and mobs a player defeats, the better a chance they have of finding the items they want.

For this method, players may want to play at a lower difficulty if they are just seeking specific items, so they can complete the items faster. They can always increase the item's strength at the Blacksmith later.

2) On higher difficulty levels. the drop chance is increased

While turning down the difficulty level may make farming large numbers of mobs easy, a higher difficulty rating will directly increase the drop rate of unique items. This is especially evident at higher levels of Apocalypse difficulty, where the uniques can be re-rolled numerous times.

However, players will need to work harder to be able to slay the mobs as fast as possible in this mode, and should be played at a level of the individual's comfort.

In addition, certain unique items will only drop on Apocalypse difficulty. This means that farming on anything less than that may not yield players the drops they need.

3) Check the vendors in the Camp in Minecraft Dungeons

There are 6 vendors who reside in the Camp in Minecraft Dungeons. Although each of them is beneficial to the player in their own way, certain ones should be checked by the player each time they come to town.

The Luxury Merchant will get a new inventory every time a player completes a mission and is a great source of turning emeralds into uniques, as they have unique items regularly at their shop.

The more slots for vendors that players have, the better their chance of getting unique items. An effective strategy is farming a mission the player can run fast, collecting all of the drops, and then checking the vendors for uniques in town. Sometimes, players can get lucky and find a unique much easier in the vendor.

4) The Piglin Merchant will trade a player's gold for quality items

When players complete an Ancient Hunt, they will unlock a Piglin Merchant in their Camp. As Minecraft players know, Piglins love gold, and this Piglin Merchant will sell the players quality items which are better than normal quality items for gold obtained in Ancient Hunts. These items are called Gilded items and they have more stats than normal items, and are therefore better versions of unique items.

Ancient Hunts can be difficult and players must sacrifice gear they already have for a chance of getting better items in Ancient Hunts. For those able to complete them, they are worth it, but the challenge is not to be taken lightly.

5) Trading for items from other players in Minecraft Dungeons

When playing with friends or other players online, they may come across an item that a player wishes to trade with. The good news is that a player can use the Gift Wrapper merchant to send items to another player.

However, items that are traded to another player cannot be given back or traded with any player afterwards. This means players must ensure they are willing to part with the item before trading it.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S