5 best Minecraft Halloween decorations

As the spooky month of October ends, Halloween is upon us, and Minecraft players can make the game look even scarier than it already is. There are some innovative decorations that players can trick out to feel more spooked out in the game and get into the appropriate festive mood.

Minecraft itself can be a scary game at times, with zombies, skeletons and other creatures trying to kill players. But because of the open-world nature of the game, players can decorate their houses or bases in various ways.

Using graves and cobwebs to make Halloween in Minecraft extra spooky

While there are countless spooky decor ideas, these are some of the easiest and best ways to ghost up Minecraft.

5) Spooky Banners

This is a really simple and effective way to instill fear in players by crafting scary looking banners in Minecraft. There are loads of designs to choose from and players can then place these all around their base to give it an eerie vibe.

4) Decorating Nether portal

The Nether portal in Minecraft is already a pretty scary looking structure with purple whirlpools and End particles surrounding it. But players can give it a complete overhaul by covering those boring-looking obsidian structures with something spookier.

3) Placing Cobwebs

Cobwebs in a build (Image via Minecraft)

Placing Cobwebs is probably the easiest way to give any build an old and ghostly look. And if strategically placed, like in a jump-scare trap for players to fall into, this can work both as a decoration and as an annoying trap for unwary players.

2) Graves with Zombie or Skeleton heads

Grave with Zombie head (Image via Animo Apps)

This particular Halloween decor is definitely a good one. A graveyard with the dead emerging from the graves is obviously very scary. This can be made with tilled dirt, a Zombie or Skeleton head, and some stone blocks placed to look like a tombstone. The only downside to this is that a Zombie or Skeleton head is difficult to obtain.

1) Jack o'Lantern

Jack o'Lantern (Image via Reddit u/WideBuffalo)

Halloween is obviously not the same without a Jack o'Lantern. This item has been in Minecraft for years now, and it is quite literally the face of Halloween celebrations within the game.

Traditionally, people carve pumpkins every Halloween to make various designs on them and then light them up from the inside. The same can be done in Minecraft, where players can carve a pumpkin with shears, place a torch inside, and place it around their base.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

