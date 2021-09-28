Top 5 cool nether portal designs in Minecraft

Nether portals are structures in Minecraft which players can use to travel between the game’s Overworld and Nether realms. They are built out of obsidian blocks and have vertical, rectangular frames. Naturally-generated Nether portals have a dimension of 4x5 blocks, but players can build them to be anywhere from 4x5 blocks to 23x23 blocks in diameter.

This leaves Minecraft players with a lot of creative freedom, and has given rise to a variety of Nether portal designs. Here’s a list of the top five coolest Nether portal designs in Minecraft.

Top 5 amazing nether portal designs in Minecraft

5) Sv Gravity's warped nether portal

This portal is built out of materials which Minecraft players can find in Nether’s warped forest biomes. These materials imbue it with a unique appearance. It looks right at home in the Nether, and is the perfect addition to one's favorite Minecraft map.

4) Mechitect's medieval nether portal

This Nether portal's design is inspired by the Medieval era. It doesn't cost much to build and can be constructed out of materials which players can find in Minecraft's Overworld. Inspired by older castles, it's the perfect add-on to one's favorite medieval map.

3) Foxel's nether portal tower

Players can build this Nether portal design out of materials commonly found in the Overworld. This portal is designed to look like a tower, and does so by incorporating a small building in its design. Fun and functional, it's a great addition to any Minecraft town.

2) TheMythicalSausage's simple nether portal design

This Nether portal is designed to look like a library. Complete with bookshelves and lecterns, this design is great for all sorts of Minecraft bases. It can also be placed underground.

1) Goldrobin's nether sword portal

This Nether portal is designed to look like a sword jutting out of the ground. It's made out of a mix of materials from Minecraft's Overworld and Nether, and is an exciting addition to any map.

Nether portals are a crucial part of any Minecraft base, town, or realm. Players can be creative as they are spoilt for designs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul