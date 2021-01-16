Top 5 Minecraft seeds for floating islands

Floating islands are rare to find in Minecraft seeds, as they are levitating pieces of land that players can explore and build on.

Islands or pieces of land are incapable of floating by themselves midair in the real world under normal conditions. To even produce the illusion of a levitation, experts need to employ masterful architecture, science, and sometimes, even misdirection.

On the other hand, Minecraft occasionally bends the rules of gravity in some of the seeds that it's level generation system produces. The imagination of players can run wild, as even though they are rare, gamers can find floating islands organically.

This article showcases a collection of the very best Minecraft seeds that contain floating islands.

Five most enjoyable Minecraft seeds for floating islands

#5 - Shattered and Levitating

A collection of shattered levitating islands (Image via Minecraft)

The mountain in this Minecraft seed looks like it got hit with a magical natural disaster. Players can find a collection of different floating islands. They are mostly all misshaped and malformed and serve as one of the rare finds for level-generation mishaps.

Those who explore this seed can make their way almost to the top of one of the islands by using the tiny natural waterfall.

Not only is the seed reminiscent of Skyblock, but it could also be transformed into a genuinely epic builder by a dedicated Minecraft architect.

Cords: 134, 172, -96

Platform: Java

Seed: -4601931660451796534

#4 - Impaled by Ice Spikes

Floating islands where some are impaled by ice spikes (Image via Minecraft)

In this Minecraft seed, players are treated to an entire winter wonderland. There is a great deal to explore in this seed, but one of its primary features is the collection of floating winter islands.

Some of these islands are impaled by ice spikes, while others are levitating all on their own.

As it is still the winter months for much of the world, this seed could be an excellent choice for a player's next Minecraft adventure.

Cords: 210, 100, 300

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1541592643

#3 - Taiga Floating Island

Floating islands in a taiga biome (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This small collection of floating islands are as beautiful as they are stunning. In this Minecraft seed, players can enjoy and explore a peaceful taiga biome.

However, when they look at the sky, they can find a collection of floating islands. The trees and wildlife seem to be surviving on their very own ecosystem in the air.

This seed would be an exceptional choice for players who are building enthusiasts as well as explorers.

Cords: 296, 91, 232

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1532100410

#2 - Small Floating Island

A small floating island with lava nearby (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed contains a small floating island with a healthy population of trees growing on top of it. This floating island is not the biggest in the world, but it is just the right size for a player to develop into a small base.

Minecraft players who decide to play on this seed should be extra careful of the nearby lava. During the exploration of this seed by the author of this article, the lava on the surface caused some nearby trees to catch fire.

Whatever each player wants to do with the lava is up to them. Perhaps it could be removed or even moved with some buckets under the island as a form of protection.

Cords: -360, 113, -432

Platform: Java

Seed: 420

#1 - Floating Village House Island

This Minecraft video by YouTuber ibxtoycat features a seed that contains a floating island with a villager house. This seed is incredible and is very fun to explore.

Players can quickly find a village close to spawn, where they can find a floating island with a house and a single villager. This villager must like being left alone or happened to be isolated by a freak accident with magic.

Something that could be neat for a player to test is to see if the villager could become employed with a profession. All a player would need to do is place a job site block such as a smoker on the floating island, and then wait and see if the villager takes on the profession.

Gamers can find an additional floating island not too far from the village one, amid a savanna biome.

This seed is also very friendly for those who play Minecraft on mobile devices. This would give players access to an exceptional village for their on-the-go adventures.

Cords of Floating Island Village: 146, 114, 71

Cords of Savanna Floating Island: -488, 119, -20

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -2090705175

