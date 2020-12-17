Minecraft's level generation system has outdone itself this time, with these exceedingly broken Minecraft seeds.

Minecraft is home to so many unique seeds, that it would be impossible for an individual to explore them all in a single lifetime. Each seed has it's own unique set of biomes and structures, and typically follows set rules for proper generations.

However, like many things in life, even the technical side of Minecraft is not perfect. As a result, players will sometimes encounter seeds that possess extremely broken or wacky elements. As an example, structures can be found that have forced themselves to generate in places they don't quiet fit in properly.

This article will be showcasing five exceedingly broken seeds that players can explore for themselves in Minecraft.

5 exceedingly broken Minecraft seeds

#5 - Exposed Route to Basement Igloo

A tall Minecraft igloo with the route to it's basement fully exposed. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

In Minecraft, igloos sometimes have basements that lead to little hidden labratory rooms. There, players can typically encounter a brewing stand, a chest filled with goodies, and a villager trying to cure a zombie villager.

The route to the basement is typically accessible via a hidden trapdoor, that players must open and then descend underground. However, this igloo's downward pillar to the basement is completely exposed to the exterior of the world at surface level. This is quite the wacky generation, and it almost appears as though the igloo itself is being supported by the pillar to the basement.

For Minecraft players who do not already have the "Zombie Doctor" achievement, igloos with basements have practically everything a player would need to obtain it.

Cords: 352, 69, 373

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 604893202

#4 - Tall Witch Hut

A Minecraft Witch Hut that is very tall and has a levitating portion of land connected to it. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Witch huts do not get a lot of love in Minecraft, even though they are one of the older naturally generating structures that were added to the game. In these huts players can typically score some great potions, defeat a witch, and maybe even tame a black cat.

The witch hut found in this Minecraft seed is pretty darn unique, as it is high up in the air and supported by tall stilts. The height itself of the structure is impressive, but it also has a smaller piece of levitating land that is connected to it as well.

Who knows what dark magic this witch performed in order to make this piece of land floating. In reality, a slight quirk with the level generation resulted in this fun find.

Cords: 873, 81, 1

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 766416975

#3 - Igloo Merged with Other Structure

An igloo merged with another structure in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Igloos in Minecraft are fun enough to encounter as is, let alone one that is connected to a whole other structure. In this seed, players will encounter an igloo that has merged with a structure from the nearby village.

It almost appears as though the igloo and it's pillar to the basement, are a side tower of the other structure itself. This fun weirdly generated double structure is clearly broken, but is still functional and pretty darn cool looking.

Cords: 160, 65, 156

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -798373348

#2 - Tall Outpost in Ravine

A massive skyscraper sized Pillager Outpost in a ravine in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The pillager outpost found in this Minecraft seed takes the cake for being tall and menacing. These structures typically contain hostile mobs that players must defeat in order to claim their riches and a handy crossbow.

Here, the pillager outpost is not just tall, but it is really tall. More impressive than that, is that the base of the structure is at the bottom of a ravine. Pillager outposts should not be spawning at the bottoms of ravines and generating this tall in order to exist. Broken would be one of the best adjectives that could be used to describe this structure.

Minecraft players will have a hard time breaching this outpost from the bottom, and are likely better off using blocks to climb their way to the top from surface level.

Cords: 208, 69, -550

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 807847626

#1 - Repeating Near Infintely

YouTuber ThisisChris999 has encountered one of Minecraft's exceedingly broken seeds in this video.

Minecraft players who decide to explore this seed for themselves will be able to quickly get their hands on near infinite diamonds due to the generations in this seed repeating over and over.

The infinite repeating is a double-edge sword as players will be seeing the exact same structure over and over as can be seen by desert wells repeating again and again.

The nature of this broken seeds repeating can be found in the End dimension, but not quite to the same extent in the Nether.

Stronghold Cords: -294, 7, -1198

Repeating Desert Cords: 1559, 95, -2794

Repeating Diamonds Cords: 1698, 13, -2862

Seed: 289849025

