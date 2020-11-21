5 most broken Minecraft seeds

Minecraft seeds can sometimes produce some wacky and broken worlds, thanks to the decision-making algorithm in the game.

The coding and technical side of Minecraft is typically something that the average player may just take for granted. Ravines, trees, rivers, different biomes, and everything else can be seen by Minecraft players only after they enter into the game world. For making that happen, there is a great deal of coding that goes into Minecraft's level generation and decision making algorithms.

Like many things in life, Minecraft isn't perfect, which can result in the creation of some bizarre and amusingly broken seeds. Entire ravines can be found repeating over and over, structures can spawn on top of each other, and much more.

This article will be showcasing five of the most broken seeds that can be found throughout Minecraft.

Top 5 broken seeds in Minecraft

#5 House on a Temple

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

That house really shouldn't be there! In this seed, Minecraft players can find a desert temple spawned right in the middle of a village, with a villager house right on top of it.

This is a prime example of a broken generation, with clashing biomes and structures right on top of each other.

Seed: 1160651214

Platform: Bedrock

#4 Repeating Above Water Ruins

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

It is rare enough as it is for Minecraft players to find ocean ruins above the ground. These structures are most commonly spawned at the bottom of the oceans.

In this seed, there are numerous and repeating underwater ruins found on the surface. This is not only broken but could be incredibly useful for Minecraft players who are interested in getting their hands on a trident.

Seed: 504923064

Platform: Bedrock

#3 Skyscraper Mansion

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This woodland mansion really wanted to spawn in a spot that it is not quite meant for. Woodland mansion typically spawn in dark forests, surrounded by numerous trees.

Due to such a happening in this Minecraft seed, the mansion forced more blocks to be generated underneath itself, so it did not spawn semi-floating. Where there is a will, there is a way. The tree growing out of the side of the mansion's foundation is pretty amusing.

Seed: 2033394339

Platform: Bedrock

#2 Ocean Monument Stronghold

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

In this Minecraft seed, the game had a hard time deciding whether to generate a stronghold or an ocean monument. As a result, both structures were spawned right on top of each other.

This a seed that would be worthy of exploration by Minecraft players, as it is not every day that something this broken could be found. The stronghold and the ocean monument are literally mixed up and merged with one another. This created a new structure that is completely unlike anything a Minecraft player has seen before. Would a double-dungeon be a good name for this?

Seed: 744938226

Platform: Bedrock

#1 Completely Broken & Repeating

This Minecraft seed is essentially the magnum opus of this list. Here, a Minecraft player can find a ravine that repeats over and over, with mineshafts that are also generated completely incorrectly.

For those interested in learning more about why or how seeds like this can occur, this YouTube video by ibxtoycat breaks down the madness behind Minecraft's decision-making algorithm.

Seed: 1669320484

Platform: Bedrock

