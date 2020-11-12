Tridents in Minecraft are a reliable weapon for both melee and ranged combat.

A Trident cannot be crafted in Minecraft, but can be repaired before it becomes unusable. Tridents have the same durability as an iron sword, and it loses one durability whenever it deals damage. There are currently four ways to repair tridents in Minecraft. They are all fairly simple and don't take too much effort.

How to repair Tridents in Minecraft

Image via Minecraft

combining two damaged tridents on a crafting table or the 2×2 inventory grid, which removes any enchantments.

combining two damaged tridents in a grindstone, which removes any enchantments (except Curse of Vanishing.)

combining a damaged trident with another trident on an anvil, which preserves enchantments.

applying the Mending enchantment.

Tridents in Minecraft are easier to repair than they are to find. It is as simple as having two damaged ones available. They can be combined on the crafting table, 2x2 inventory grid, or in a grindstone. If there are any enchatments, the best option may be to find a nondamaged trident and combine it with the damaged one. This will keep the enchantment intact while giving a full durability trident.

Tridents in Minecraft

Image via Minecraft

The only way to obtain tridents in Minecraft is via a drop by killing a drowned. Drowned are a fairly common underwater form of zombies. They spawn in bodies of water and can be created by causing a zombie to drown. Drowned have an 8.5% chance of dropping tridents in Minecraft.

Tridents in Minecraft can also receive the following enchantments:

Loyalty

Channeling

Riptide

Impaling

Unbreaking

Mending

Curse of Vanishing

Tridents in Minecraft can be used to deal damage by the basic melee, or by charging them and throwing. Thrown tridents do not respawn, but will take a hit of durability, regardless of whether or not it connects with another entity.