How to join a Realm on Minecraft: Windows, PS4 and Android

Minecraft took the gaming world by storm back in 2009, and what appeared to be a small indie title at launch grew to become bigger than most AAA titles.

The game has been nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon as it appeals to virtually everyone, from young players to mature audiences.

One of the biggest reasons behind Minecraft's resounding success is because it isn't just a solitary experience. The game encourages social interaction in a very interesting way.

Minecraft allows players to create Realms, which are essentially game worlds that can be created by hand, and lets other players visit them. Conversely, the player can also choose to join someone else's Realm in Minecraft.

This makes for an extremely engaging experience and one that has been at the core of Minecraft's success.

How to join someone else's Realm on Minecraft: Windows, PS4, and Android

Minecraft Realms are essentially multiplayer servers that allow a player to invite up to 10 players at once. Realms stay online for 24 hours, so players can join one at any time they please after being sent an invite.

Realms are available on every platform including Windows, PS4, and Android. They can be accessed from any of these devices, provided that players log in with the same Microsoft account on all devices.

Advertisement

To join a Realm on Minecraft, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Realms Menu from the Main Menu of Minecraft. From the list of Realms available to the player, select the one they want to join. Once selected, that particular Realm will become available to the player.

Each Realm that a player joins first requires an invitation, indicated by the flashing mail icon.

A Realm's current status is indicated by the colored dot next to it: green means that the Realm is open and available to join, yellow indicates that it expires soon, and red indicates that the Realm has expired or has been closed by the owner.