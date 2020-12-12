Minecraft players earn this achievement upon successfully curing a zombie villager.

Zombie villagers are a type of hostile mob in Minecraft, that will attack players who get too close. These unfortunate souls have been stricken with a nasty disease, having either been transformed by a zombie or were spawned in naturally at somewhere such a zombie village.

However, all hope is not lost for these accursed villagers. Zombie villagers can actually be healed by players and returned to the normal villager variety. Doing so, will actually grant players a pretty nifty achievement along with some other perks.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can earn the "Zombie Doctor" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Zombie Doctor

In order to cure a zombie villager of it's affliction, players will need to get their hands on two important items of interest.

The first item needed to cure a zombie villager is a splash potion of weakness. Luckily, this item is one of the simplest potions to craft in the game. The ingredients required are a water bottle, fermented spider eye, and gunpowder.

A brewing stand that is fueled by blaze powder can be used to combine the water bottle and fermented spider eye, into a potion of weakness. Minecraft players can then add in gunpowder in order to transform the potion of weakness into a splash potion of weakness.

This article is a step-by-step guide on how players can craft a potion of weakness. Minecraft players can actually skip some initial crafting steps, by getting their hands on an already crafted potion of weakness from the basement of some igloos generated in the game.

The second item needed to cure a zombie villager is a golden apple. Golden apples can be crafted by combining eight gold ingots and an apple. Apples can be found by Minecraft players when breaking oak or dark oak leaves. They can also be traded for with farmer villagers and found in a variety of different chests.

Gold ingots can be mined and then smelted, but can be found very commonly in buried treasure chests. They can also be found in the chest within end cities, temples, and more

Golden apples themselves can also be found in a variety of different naturally spawned chests throughout the world. Chests in igloos actually have a 100% chance to contain a golden apple.

This means that players who decide to hunt for igloos can really set themselves up for success to get this achievement.

Curing a Zombie Villager

Once all the necessary items have been acquired, curing the zombie villager itself is actually really easy. Minecraft players will just need to throw the splash potion of weakness on the ground underneath or at a zombie villager. Then players can simply place a golden apple in their hand, walk up to the zombie villager, and use the golden apple on the zombie villager.

Presto! The zombie villager will start to be cured and the achievement "Zombie Doctor" will be granted to the player.

Curing a zombie villager will then grant substantial trading discounts with that villager, and other villagers nearby. The villagers definitely show their appreciation to Minecraft players for curing one of their own.