Minecraft gets free Superman skin pack download ahead of movie release

Mojang is known for collaborating with a variety of brands and franchises, and now it's releasing a free Minecraft Superman skin pack to promote the upcoming film by James Gunn. The unique cosmetic pack is a great way for fans of the superhero to show their love in the game while yearning for the mines.

Here's everything you need to know about the free Minecraft Superman skin pack being given away by Mojang and Oreville Studios to promote the upcoming DC film.

Mojang is giving away a free Minecraft Superman skin pack to promote upcoming film by James Gunn

Mojang has partnered with popular developer Oreville Studios to give away a free Superman skin pack in promotion of the upcoming film, Superman, directed by James Gunn. With over 170 million active players every month, the studio has chosen the bestselling title of all time to give away with this unique cosmetic pack and motivate gamers to head to watch the film.

The Minecraft Superman skin pack contains five detailed skins based on popular characters like Superman, Lois Lane, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and the iconic Mr. Terrific. The skins in this pack are a great accessory for fans to show off their fandom while exploring the world.

The free skin pack introduces five popular characters from the franchise (Image via X/Minecraft Marketplace || Mojang Studios)

Players can head over to the official skin pack page on their devices and click on the Get this Item prompt, opening it on their installed version of the Bedrock edition. Gamers are recommended to sign in with their Microsoft account to ensure they bind the pack to their account. Additionally, they can open the Marketplace and search for and install the Superman Skin Pack.

With the theatrical release of the film set on July 11, 2025, worldwide, the free skin pack comes at a great time to remind players and encourage them to head to the nearest big screen. Superman joins the ever-expanding roster of collaborations in the game, including major brands such as Fossil, Oreo, Crocs, and more.

Also read: Instead of new Vibrant Visuals update, Java edition is getting a rather different visual upgrade in the Chase the Skies update

