How to get and use Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod

Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod is a unique mod that replaces the default options screen on the popular Sodium mod, adding an array of customization options and utility features such as a search bar. Since there are a lot of parameters, this overhaul is great for players who love customising different in-game features.

Here's everything you need to get and use the Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod.

How to install Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/FlashyReese)

The Reese's Sodium Options mod for Minecraft can be installed by using any mod loader that has Quilt/Fabric/NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with NeoForge. Additionally, it is requested to ensure that both mods are installed with the same API to prevent any compatibility issues.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you have not already installed it. Once done, log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the Reese's Sodium Options mod for Minecraft by FlashyReese. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Reese's Sodium Options mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Quilt/Fabric/NeoForge installed or you are new to installing packs and mods, using the Curseforge mod loader is recommended to make the installation process simpler. For installation using the mod loader, just select the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Reese's Sodium Options mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh installation with Sodium installed. This prevents any conflicts with other mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Reese's Sodium Options successfully installed.

Note: The Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod is not affiliated with the official Sodium. While the latest version in this article ensures compatibility, players are requested to make a backup of their world before installing any mods.

Features of the Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod

The Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod adds an array of customization options for the popular Sodium mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/FlashyReese)

The Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod is a unique mod that adds an array of functionality to the Sodium mod. It replaces the default options screen in the base Sodium mod, adding an intuitive search bar that allows players to look up individual settings, making it a great quality-of-life improvement to the mod.

Apart from this, it adds a new feature to slider values, allowing players to modify them by holding down the Shift key and scrolling. This makes it easier than manually dragging the slider and offers more precise control over the wide range of customisation options provided by the Sodium mod.

The Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod also adds scrollable tabs and pages, which offer massive UX improvements, allowing players to navigate between different tabs and parameters with ease when using Sodium Extra.

The Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod also adds a dedicated button for the Iris Shader packs, offering players a seamless way of managing the packs instead of opening the folder manually. Gamers can simply click the button to access the mod and modify settings or choose their desired shader pack, making it an all-in-one access point for managing visual overhauls to the game.

