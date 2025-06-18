  • home icon
  • How to download Sodium mod for Minecraft 1.21.6 update

How to download Sodium mod for Minecraft 1.21.6 update

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jun 18, 2025 09:16 GMT
Sodium is one of the best performance mods for Minecraft 1.21.6 (Image via Mojang Studios || Modrinth)
Sodium is one of the best performance mods for Minecraft 1.21.6 (Image via Mojang Studios || Modrinth)

Minecraft 1.21.6 Chase the Skies game drop was just released by Mojang. Numerous new features, like happy ghasts, craftable saddles, harnesses, dried ghasts, the Tears music disc, and Vibrant Visuals for the Bedrock Edition, are included in this update. The modding community has already begun updating their mods to be compatible with the game's latest version. Some mods like Sodium have already released a stable mod version for the latest 1.21.6.

Sodium is one of the most popular performance mods for Minecraft. By optimizing chunk rendering, entity culling, fog occlusion, and other technical tweaks, the mod extracts a significant amount of performance from the game. After Minecraft 1.21.6, many will look for the updated version of the mod. Hence, here is a short guide on downloading and installing Sodium for Minecraft 1.21.6.

Steps to download Sodium mod for Minecraft 1.21.6

1) Download Iris Shaders Installer

Iris Shaders Installer will automatically install Sodium mod as well (Image via Iris Shaders)
Iris Shaders Installer will automatically install Sodium mod as well (Image via Iris Shaders)

First, download the Iris Shaders Installer from its official website. Iris has a partnership with Sodium mod; hence, both can be installed from Iris's installer itself.

After heading to the website, select the "Download Now" button to start downloading the installer, which will be a small setup file.

2) Install Iris and Sodium for Minecraft 1.21.6

Iris Shaders installer can install Iris, Sodium, and even Fabric for Minecraft 1.21.6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Iris Shaders)
Iris Shaders installer can install Iris, Sodium, and even Fabric for Minecraft 1.21.6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Iris Shaders)

Once you download the installer, run it to see a dialog box, as shown in the picture above. The installer will automatically set the latest game version, which is 1.21.6, and detect where the official Minecraft game directory is present on your PC.

The only option you need to choose is to either install only Iris and Sodium, or both those mods with Fabric mod loader as well. If you want to download more mods and run on it, change the installation type to "Iris + Fabric." If you only want the performance boost and shader support, only install Iris, which will automatically install Sodium as well.

3) Run Sodium modded Minecraft 1.21.6

Run Iris and Sodium modded Minecraft 1.21.6 from game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Run Iris and Sodium modded Minecraft 1.21.6 from game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once everything is complete, open Minecraft's official game launcher, select Java Edition, and search for "Iris & Sodium for 1.21.6" game version from the drop-down menu. Select the version and hit play to enjoy Sodium mod for Minecraft 1.21.6 Chase the Skies game drop.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

