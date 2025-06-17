Minecraft 1.21.6 update patch notes: Happy ghast, locator bar, new music disc, and more

After three months of waiting, the Minecraft summer drop for 2025, titled Chase the Skies, is finally out for Java Edition as the version 1.21.6 update. Minecraft: Chase the Skies introduces a new jolly variant of ghasts called the happy ghast, a helpful multiplayer feature called the locator bar, a relaxing new music disc, and more.

Minecraft now finally features a tameable flying mob that players can ride and use to explore the world. Along with the happy ghast, Chase the Skies also brings several interesting quality-of-life improvements related to leashes and saddles. Mojang has even added a couple of advancements that had been missing in Java Edition.

Without further ado, let's go through the patch notes for the Minecraft 1.21.6 update for Java Edition.

Minecraft 1.21.6 update patch notes: All you need to know

New Features

Added Happy Ghast mob

Added Dried Ghast block

Added Harness items

Added the Locator Bar, a new HUD element that shows the direction of other Players in multiplayer

Added a new Music Disc with the track "Tears" by Amos Roddy

Added 5 new music tracks by Amos Roddy

Added new advancements

Added Old Spelling Indonesian (Indonesian pre-reform) and Cantabrian language support

Happy Ghast

The Happy Ghast is a new mountable flying mob.

Dried Ghast Block

The Dried Ghast block is found in Nether Fossil structures and is the first stage of the Happy Ghast mob.

Can be crafted with 1 Soul Sand block and 8 Ghast Tears

When waterlogged, it undergoes 3 hydration level changes over approximately 20 minutes until it spawns a Ghastling mob

The hydration level decreases when it is no longer waterlogged, using the same timescale

The hydration level is not preserved when mined

Makes sounds and shows particles depending on its hydration level

The Dried Ghast block emits a vibration frequency of 11 when its block state changes

A Dried Ghast block underneath a Nether Fossil in a Soul Sand Valley. In the background, two players are battling angry Ghasts. (Image via Mojang).

Ghastling Mob

The Ghastling is a young version of the Happy Ghast mob

Spawns from a Dried Ghast block that has continuously been waterlogged for about 20 minutes

After spawning, the Ghastling will try and follow:

Players within a 16-block radius or

An adult, non-aquatic passive mob or some of the neutral mobs within a 16-block radius

If no player or suitable mob is close around, the Ghastling will idle around within 32 blocks from its home position where it spawned or was last interacted with

It will reset its home position if it is moved more than 16 blocks away from the border of its home position

Can be tempted and fed using Snowballs

Will grow up into a Happy Ghast after about 20 minutes, or faster if fed Snowballs

In a Savanna village, a baby Happy Ghast is being lured with a Snowball by Efe. A stray cat is also quite curious about what Efe is holding in their hands. (Image via Mojang)

Happy Ghast Mob

Can be equipped with a Harness and then be mounted by up to four players

Tempted by Snowballs and Harness

The Happy Ghast can only be tempted with a Harness when it has no harness equipped

Slowly regenerates health, with regeneration speeding up during rain, snow or when flying at the same height as clouds

The first player that mounts the Happy Ghast will control it, sitting above it in the front seat

When controlled, the goggles of the Happy Ghast flip down to cover its eyes

Players mounting after the first player are placed in slots on each side of it, starting clockwise from the first player

Pressing the sneak key dismounts the player on top of the Happy Ghast

If the Happy Ghast detects players standing on top of it, it ceases all movement and rotates to the closest cardinal direction

This happens regardless of whether it has a Harness equipped or not

When mounted on the Happy Ghast, the third-person camera is further away from the player

When there are no players mounted or walking on the Happy Ghast, it starts its roaming behavior

If players dismount midair, the Happy Ghast will descend towards the ground before it starts roaming

The roaming behavior is similar to the Ghastling, except for the radius being 64 blocks

When wearing a Harness, the Happy Ghast roams closer to the home position, within a 32 block radius

When leashed, the Happy Ghast has a roaming distance of 10 blocks

The Happy Ghast will try to stay close to blocks when roaming

Cannot be bred

Cannot enter boats

Has no panic behavior when taking damage

Ari and Efe are building a castle. Ari is standing on a Happy Ghast, using it to place blocks under the balcony. (Image via Mojang)

Harness Item

The Harness is a new item that can be equipped on a Happy Ghast to allow players to ride it

The Harness comes in 16 different colors

Can be crafted out of 3 Leather, 2 Glass blocks and 1 Wool block

The Harness will have the same color as the Wool block used when crafting

Can be re-dyed in the crafting grid

Can only be equipped on a Happy Ghast

Allows up to 4 players to mount the Happy Ghast

Can be removed from the Happy Ghast using Shears when no players are mounted

Locator Bar

The Locator Bar is a new UI element that displays the direction of other players in the world.

If another player is in the world (and that player is not hiding) the Locator Bar will display in the same area as experience bar

When experience is gained the experience bar will appear

If there are no other players in the world the experience bar will display as normal

Facing other players within a 120 degree range will display those players as colored indicators on the Locator Bar

Other players that are above/below the screen will also display an up/down arrow together with their indicator

The indicator will change to different sized icons depending on how far away the other Player is

Colored indicators are randomized for each player

Operators can modify the colors of indicators with the /waypoint command

e.g.: /waypoint modify @s color red to set an indicator to red

Players on a team will override their default indicator color with their team color

Players can hide by crouching, wearing a mob head or a Carved Pumpkin, or using a Potion of Invisibility

Players in Spectator Mode are not visible on the Locator Bar

However, spectators are visible to each other

The Locator Bar can be toggled off by setting the locatorBar game rule to false

A player using the locator bar to find their friends in a large cave with skeletons onlooking. (Image via Mojang)

Music and Sound

Added a new music discs:

"Tears" by Aaron Cherof

Can be obtained by killing a Ghast with a Fireball deflected by a Player

Has a comparator output of 10 when played in a Jukebox

Added 5 new background music tracks by Amos Roddy:

"Below and Above"

"Broken Clocks"

"Fireflies"

"Lilypad"

"O's Piano"

Added a new sound for when a Lead snaps

Added new custom sounds for shearing Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets from Llamas

Added new sound volume category called "UI" for sounds played by UI elements, like button clicks

Music now plays even when the game is paused

Added an option to the Music & Sound settings that allows players to change how frequently music plays while in a game world

Added an option to the Music & Sound settings that enables a music toast to be shown whenever a song starts playing

With this option enabled, the song that is currently playing will always be seen in the top left corner of the in-game Pause Menu

A player is harmoniously fishing in the open ocean. A Music Toast shows them listening to "Amos Roddy - Lilypad." (Image via Mojang)

Advancements

Added new "Stay Hydrated!" Husbandry Advancement when a Dried Ghast block is placed into Water

Added "Heart Transplanter" Adventure Advancement that is unlocked when a player places a Creaking Heart with the correct alignment between two Pale Oak Log blocks

Changes

Changed leash mechanics and updated recipe for Lead

Saddles are now craftable and shearable

Updated Ghast texture

Improvements to fog

Updates to music and sound

Improvements to the Realms configuration screen and introduced a region preference setting

Piglins can now give Dried Ghast blocks when bartered with

Splash Potions effect strength is now based on the distance of the hitboxes

The target tolerance margin of projectiles now changes over time

Changed Elytra so that while gliding, using a Firework Rocket will only be used as a boost even if it could be placed on a block

Spectators will now teleport together with entities that move to other dimensions, but will stop spectating them

Increased the third-person camera distance when spectating or riding Ghasts or Ender Dragons

The fix to MC-3697 has been partially reverted

has been partially reverted Decorative hanging entities such as paintings and item frames are now immune to explosions from submerged TNT while items and armor stands are once again vulnerable to them

Wolves, Sheep and Pigs now have their legs mirrored

The test framework will no longer try to restart running tests after a server restart

Clouds now exist all the way to the horizon, with an option to reduce them

Updated the pattern of clouds in the sky

Horses, Donkeys, and Mules can now be fed Carrots to heal, grow, and improve their temper

Updated the main screen panorama

Removed Herobrine

A tamed Wolf is leading a small herd of Sheep with leads. They are being led into a small Cherry Blossom pen. (Image via Mojang)

Leash Changes

The Slime Ball in the Lead recipe has been replaced with a String

Improved leash mechanics, with reworked leash physics, allowing for more stable leash connection, especially when leashed entities are not on ground

When dragged on the leash, leashed objects will now orient themselves towards the entity holding the leash

Using a Firework Rocket when flying with leashed entities will now break the leash connections

Leashes are now rendered twice as thick, matching Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Leashes can now be used to leash two mobs together

Sneak-interact on any mob while holding leashed mobs will leash these mobs to the entity interacted with

Re-leashing an entity is prevented if the re-leashing would result in immediate leash snapping due to distance

Leashes can be snipped from an entity when interacting with them using Shears

This applies to its own leash connection as well as all entities attached to it

Dispensers can now snip leashes from entities in front of them when they are equipped with Shears

When leashing an already leashed mob, their previous leash snaps

You cannot steal leashed entities from other players

Interactions with a Leash Knot/Fences:

Fails for entities that are not in range of the Leash Knot/Fence

All entities leashed to the player will be leashed to the Leash Knot/Fence

Transfers all its leashed entities to the player if the player has no entities leashed

Sneak-interact only ever attaches leashes

Shearing or punching the Leash Knot will result in all current connections to be broken

A Leash Knot requires at least one connection to exist

Boats and large mobs that can be leashed but cannot fit in a Boat (Horses, Donkey, Mule, Camel and Sniffer) can be leashed in a special quad connection to the Happy Ghast

Happy Ghast will also show a custom layer when it's leashing something using a quad connection

Entities leashed in quad connection are now rendered without slack

Leash snapping distance has been changed from 10 to 12 blocks

Happy Ghast has a leash snapping distance of 16 blocks

The distance between two leashed entities is determined based on the center of their bounding boxes, rather than their feet

Player crafting two Leads using the new recipe, using only five Strings. (Image via Mojang)

Saddle Changes

Ad

Saddles can now be crafted with 3 Leather and 1 Iron Ingot

The recipe is unlocked when a player picks up their first Leather

Player crafting a Saddle using the new recipe using three Leather and one Iron Ingot. (Image via Mojang)

Removing Saddles and Equipment

Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses and Carpets can now be removed from the mobs by using Shears

This does not work in case the mob has a rider, or if the player is crouching

Saddles cannot be removed from Ravagers using Shears

Dispensers with Shears cannot remove Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses or Carpets equipped on mobs

Shearing Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets will emit a vibration frequency of 6, along with the Unequip frequency of 4

Loot Table Changes

The following loot tables have had Saddles removed from them and replaced with 1-5 Leather:

Monster Room chests

Ancient City chests

Desert Pyramid chests

Jungle Pyramid chests

Stronghold altar chests

Fog

Fog was tweaked for improved atmospheric perspective

It now becomes foggier when it rains

Fog is now applied to 3D HUD elements such as first-person player hands and items in hands

Standing in a rainy Forest with a Jungle far in the distance. Clouds stretching as far as the eye can see. (Image via Mojang)

Ambient Desert Block Sounds Changes

Ambient sand sounds no longer require sky access to play

Ambient sand sounds now have a slightly decreased chance to play

Terracotta blocks no longer trigger ambient sand sounds

Sand blocks no longer trigger ambient wind sounds

Terracotta blocks no longer trigger ambient wind sounds

Short Dry Grass and Tall Dry Grass can now trigger ambient wind sounds when above 2 Sand, Red Sand or Terracotta blocks

Dead Bush ambient sounds now have a slightly increased chance of playing

Music and Sound

The following sound categories have been renamed:

Friendly Creatures -> Friendly Mobs

Hostile Creatures -> Hostile Mobs

Rules for when ambient desert blocks sounds play have been tweaked

Realms

Changed the layout of the Realms configuration screen to use tabs

The Worlds tab allows changes to any of the world slots, creating new worlds and changing their settings

The Players tab allows management of the players that have access and their level of access to the Realm

The Subscription tab allows management of the Realms subscription

The Settings tab allows changing the settings of the Realm

Introduced a Region Preference setting that allows for more granular control over what region a Realm is hosted in

Changed wording for Close/Open Realm to Temporarily close/Reopen Realm

Added the Realms logo to the Realms loading screens

Added region information when connecting to a Realm

A new user interface for configuring your Realm. (Image via Mojang)

Projectile Targeting

The target tolerance margin of projectiles now changes over time

Previously, all projectiles had a target tolerance margin of 0.3 blocks

Now, all projectiles start with no margin for the first two ticks of their flight

After that, the target margin will expand by 0.05 blocks per tick until it reaches the previous 0.3 blocks margin

This allows for better precision close to the shooting player or entity, while still allowing for some collision leeway when the projectile is further away

Splash Potions

Splash Potions distance to affected entities now depends on the closest distance between the entity hitbox and the splash potion hitbox where it landed

This means that if an entity is hit directly by the splash potion, it will receive the full effect of the potion

If the entities are grouped together, they will receive the same effect strength

Fixed bugs in 1.21.6

MC-36696 - Clicking on the statistics button on the menu screen advances the game by 1 tick

MC-69821 - TNT "forgets" the player that ignited it when the world is reloaded

MC-94800 - URL shown in open URL dialog is not shortened

MC-97423 - Horse temporarily stuck in jump animation if dismounted

MC-103511 - Sound/Song stops playing after adjusting the volume

MC-104231 - Loading a custom structure doesn't load rails correctly

MC-112730 - Beacon beam and structure block render twice per frame

MC-118081 - Sounds don't pause when game is paused on some UI screens

MC-118430 - Vex summoner is not stored in NBT despite being used for AI task

MC-118432 - Vex summoner is not reset once it is dead

MC-140819 - Lectern model extends past inventory slot

MC-147260 - Map icons are not displayed in the cartography table

MC-148278 - You can select multiple buttons at once in the book editing GUI by repeatedly pressing Tab

MC-189246 - Unable to copy and paste on title page of a Book & Quill

MC-191306 - Sounds played using /playsound are played in all dimensions

MC-200092 - /setworldspawn seems to ignore the 'angle' parameter

MC-200925 - Ghasts are not affected by potions thrown on their head

MC-217887 - Unsigned books written in 1.9-pre1 or earlier don't upgrade properly

MC-224704 - Block cracks are not affected by the fog from powder snow or lava

MC-228451 - You cannot move the cursor around on the title page of a book and quill

MC-229483 - Withers are not affected by instant harming and healing splash potions thrown above their heads

MC-230902 - Black shapes sometimes appear in the end sky at low render distance

MC-236464 - Beacon beams emitted from below the player are invisible after reloading chunks

MC-237015 - The cursor in the book signing GUI doesn't turn fully invisible when blinking

MC-238931 - Clouds stop rendering before they are hidden by fog

MC-239701 - Rendering issue when breaking ice and flying with "Chunk Builder" set to Threaded

MC-240121 - "1x1_b5.nbt" piece does not generate in woodland mansions

MC-248682 - Translucent blocks moved by pistons aren't affected by fog correctly

MC-248688 - Falling translucent blocks aren't affected by fog correctly

MC-256411 - Clouds not fully rendered depending on angle

MC-257532 - Clouds don't fill the sky after 1.18 height change

MC-258336 - Frost Walker causes frequent visual corruption near chunk borders on Threaded and Semi-Blocking Chunk Builder

MC-262268 - Keyboard navigation does not work in the book and quill GUI

MC-264431 - #minecraft:sand tag has two minecraft:suspicious_sand

MC-266318 - Trapdoors and doors have inconsistent subtitles for being opened and closed

MC-269744 - Out of memory crash when using a preset with a large layer

MC-270279 - Disabled item cooldown overlay renders incorrectly over stack size number

MC-272825 - Custom filled maps from 23w31a and earlier do not upgrade properly in later versions

MC-275374 - Drowneds with CanBreakDoors:1b don't break doors

MC-276264 - Advancement screen shadow renders below item icons

MC-276665 - Music is never turning on when it's toggled in the menu

MC-277369 - The draft report icon isn't initially visible when saving a report as a draft

MC-277370 - The draft report icon doesn't initially disappear when a report is discarded

MC-277486 - Mob effect icons ignore "scaling" parameter in mcmeta files

MC-277903 - Creative inventory tab icons can display item cooldown overlay

MC-277991 - The 2 brightest pixel colors on pale oak boat items are still switched

MC-277992 - 1 color in the pale chest boat item is incorrect

MC-278231 - Space characters at the end of a line in book and quill are invisible even if given a texture

MC-278459 - unifont.json contains trailing comma

MC-278466 - Bundle experiment data pack related strings are not in deprecated.json

MC-278873 - The data fixer regenerates chunks containing items obtained from flower pots using Ctrl + Pick Block before version 1.13, or it crashes the game if the item is in the player's inventory

MC-279284 - Experience orbs from thrown bottles o' enchanting are very prone to getting stuck inside blocks

MC-279417 - Luring mobs onto blocks at Y=-64 will instead make them pathfind to the highest elevation

MC-279515 - The game stalls when running the "/test clearall" command with large radiuses

MC-279875 - Cannot diagonally climb slab through suspended scaffolding

MC-280047 - Temperate cows use their 1.14 texture with the Programmer Art resource pack enabled

MC-280266 - Firefly bushes don't produce as many, or as constant, amounts of particles as on Bedrock Edition

MC-280268 - Blazes and breezes use "large" spawn eggs despite mobs of a similar size using "medium"

MC-280276 - Some item models can still clip into the block below when hovering on the ground

MC-280281 - Fishing bobbers rapidly jitter when attached to entities that are moving

MC-280297 - The volume level between grass and dirt is inconsistent

MC-280471 - The Particle.color field in area effect clouds is read-only

MC-280502 - Translation key snbt.parser.undescore_not_allowed has a typo

MC-293619 - The chicken spawn egg texture in Programmer Art is missing pixels that match the inventory slot background color

MC-293754 - Minecraft causes OpenGL errors occasionally

MC-295395 - Entities interact differently with nether portals

MC-295677 - Title screen fades in from black after closing the "Welcome to Minecraft" screen

MC-295681 - Leaf litter can generate inside of woodland mansions

MC-295690 - Players stay on fire for a while after barely touching fire

MC-295850 - Done and Cancel buttons on the world creation Edit Game Rules screen do the same thing

MC-295866 - The /setblock and /fill commands no longer update redstone power in some situations

MC-295867 - Structures from previous versions fail with DataFixerUpper

MC-295879 - Sprint-hitting boats and then getting in them causes the boat to fall through the block underneath

MC-295895 - 1.21.5 breaks minecart behavior when travelling through nether portals

MC-295914 - Loot table files accept invalid JSON

MC-295944 - Reloading a professionless zombie villager causes it to gain random profession clothing

MC-296035 - Two pixels from "mooshroom_spawn_egg" are the same as "cow_spawn_egg"

MC-296099 - Nether portal collision is or isn't working depending on the cardinal direction

MC-296121 - ClientboundLevelChunkPacketData buffer size is too big

MC-296311 - TNT touching water will destroy blocks and damage entities but will ignore decorative entities

MC-296337 - Minecarts cause memory usage increases and crashes

MC-296348 - NoAI:1b mobs cannot be ridden in 1.21.5+

MC-296624 - Old Brown Mooshroom texture is missing from Programmer Art

MC-296638 - Clocks, compasses, and lodestone compasses do not render enchantment glint in certain display contexts when using Fabulous! graphics

MC-296701 - Transformed entities do not retain their custom_data component

MC-296709 - All non-default jukebox_playable components are deleted from existing items when updating past 1.21.4

MC-296784 - The "Welcome to Minecraft" screen is missing its fade out

MC-296866 - Predicates of particular namespaces failed to be accessed on /execute

MC-297264 - Cat breeds are not seed based anymore

MC-297347 - Tamed animals no longer sit when their owner changes dimension

MC-297461 - Equipment and sleeping pos data cannot be loaded in 1.21.4, but can be loaded in 1.21.5 to bees spawned from bee nest and bee hive

MC-297524 - Connection with realm gives weird HTML text

MC-297537 - Extra "entity.wolf_whine.whine" sound event exists in sounds.json

MC-297591 - Ender pearls can unexpectedly come to a halt

MC-297614 - Area effect clouds with duration greater than or equal to 2147483628 disappear after a tick

MC-297868 - Items in the armor.body and saddle slots are not kept when dying while the game rule keepInventory is set to true

MC-297893 - prevent_equipment_drop enchantment effect does not work with armor.body and saddle slots

MC-297894 - /clear command does not clear armor.body and saddle slots

Apart from these additions, Minecraft 1.21.6 also includes a wide range of technical changes. Interested players can check out the official patch notes to explore all the updates made to the technical side of Minecraft Java Edition.

