How to tame happy ghast in Minecraft 

Happy ghast is a brand-new Minecraft mob set to officially arrive with the 2025 Summer Game Drop. As you may have guessed from their name, happy ghasts are a friendlier version of the infamous ghasts. Interestingly enough, this mob is also the first flying mount in Minecraft.

Some players may wonder about the taming process for happy ghasts in Minecraft. Here's a detailed guide for the same.

How can you tame happy ghast in Minecraft?

Happy ghasts are the newest passive mob in Minecraft, and it's possible to become friends with them. Fortunately, they like to stay near players even without having to be tamed separately. For this reason, Mojang hasn't included a regular method of taming (like feeding bones to wolves or salmon to cats) happy ghasts.

Baby happy ghasts are attracted to nearby players (Image via Mojang)

You can tame a happy ghasts right as they spawn as ghastlings. All you have to do is stay near the ghastling at the time, and it will imprint on the nearest player and start following them. On a multiplayer server, make sure you are near the dried ghast you rescued from the Nether, or it might start following another player.

The ghastling will follow the player until it grows up to be a happy ghast. Note that it may get distracted from time to time and start wandering near passive and aquatic mobs.

How to get a ghastling in Minecraft

A dried ghast in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

Obtaining a ghastling is actually quite easy. All you have to do is find a dried ghast block from near fossils in the Nether or craft one using eight ghast tears and a bone block.

Hydrating a dried ghast (Image via Mojang)

Once you have a dried ghast block, all you have to do is hydrate it using a water block. As you cannot place water in the Nether, ghastlings can only be spawned in the Overworld and the End. Place the dried ghast block in water and wait nearly 20 minutes for it to hydrate and turn into a ghastling.

How to grow a ghastling and ride it in Minecraft

Crafting the harness (Image via Mojang)

After spawning, a ghastling will take approximately another 20 minutes to grow into a happy ghast. You can feed it snowballs to speed up the growth. Once you have a happy ghast, all you have to do is craft a harness to ride it.

For the harness, you will need three units of leather, two glass blocks, and a piece of wool. Its color is determined by the color of the wool used. Hold the harness and right-click on a happy ghast to equip it. After this, you can right-click on the mob to start riding it.

