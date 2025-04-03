How to ride happy ghast in Minecraft

Happy ghast is a brand-new ghast variant in Minecraft. During the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang announced this feature for the summer drop. In terms of facial expression and overall behavior, it is the polar opposite of the traditional ghast. Moreover, the developers also made it possible for you to fly this new mob.

Ad

Here is how you can ride the new happy ghast in Minecraft.

Note: This feature is currently only available in beta and preview version 1.21.80.25. It will soon be released as a stable version with the upcoming summer drop.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Steps to ride the happy ghast in Minecraft

1) Find or craft a dried ghast block

Dried Ghast is a new block found in the Soul Sand Valley near fossils (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you must either find or craft the new dried ghast block. This is a new block that will eventually grow into a happy ghast.

Ad

Trending

To find the dried ghast block, you need to first head into the Nether realm. Once there, find the Soul Sand Valley biome, find fossils in the biome, and look for a dried ghast placed beside it.

You can also craft the new block by combining eight ghast tears and one bone block.

Since there is no other way to get the new mob, this block is a necessity for those looking forward to riding atop the happy ghast.

Ad

2) Grow the dried ghast into a happy ghast

Grow a dried ghast into a ghastling and eventually into a happy ghast. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you find or craft a dried ghast block, submerge it in water to start the growth process. It is worth mentioning that you will have to leave the block underwater for one in-game day for it to grow.

Ad

The block's facial expression will gradually change from frowning to smiling. After 20 minutes, it will transform into a cute little ghastling. This ghastling is essentially a baby happy ghast.

The ghastling will take another 20 minutes to grow into a happy ghast, a process you can speed up by feeding it snowballs. Hence, you must keep a few stacks of snowballs ready to feed the ghastling. Soon, it will transform into a happy ghast.

Ad

3) Craft a harness and place it on the happy ghast

Craft a harness using glass blocks, wool, and leather to place on a happy ghast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After you grow a happy ghast, you need to craft another new item called a harness. Harness is essentially a saddle for happy ghasts, which you can sit on to fly with the new mob.

Ad

Harness can be crafted using three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color.

After crafting this item, you can lure the happy ghast with a snowball and apply the harness to it. Once this is done, you can hop on the happy ghast and control its flight.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!