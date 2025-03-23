Minecraft's new happy ghast will be a game changer, and here's why

Mojang Studios recently released a new ghast variant in Minecraft called happy ghast. Arriving in the next game drop planned for summer, this comes as a surprising reveal for many who did not expect a friendly version of a ghast. Furthermore, the happy ghast's features will be revolutionary in Minecraft.

An argument can be made that it could change the sandbox game forever.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ways in which the happy ghast will change Minecraft

The happy ghast will allow players to fly much more easily

Players will be able to fly on a happy ghast using a harness (Image via Mojang Studios)

The first way in which a happy ghast will change Minecraft is by allowing players to fly. Currently, the only way to fly in the game is to get an elytra after defeating the Ender Dragon and finding an End City with a floating ship.

In the upcoming game drop, the happy ghast will be available to grow through a dried ghast block found near Nether fossils in Soul Sand Valley. Once fully grown, players can place a harness on it and fly. The ghast harness will be easy to craft since it only needs leather, glass blocks, and wool.

For over 15 years, flying in Minecraft was considered a luxury. However, this will soon become a relatively common mode of transport.

Players will form a completely new relationship with a ghast

Players will have to get used to the happy ghast after dealing with regular ghasts for so long (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ever since Minecraft was officially released, the ghast has always been seen as an enemy. Each time a player looks at the large white block-like creature in the Nether, they typically start shooting arrows at it.

With the next game drop, however, gamers will experience a completely new relationship with a ghast. A happy ghast will look identical to a regular ghast in terms of color, shape, and size, with the only difference being its sound and facial expression.

Happy ghasts might still scare many players because of their size and the fact that the community has been jumpscared by Nether ghasts for a long time. However, they must eventually learn to love the new creature.

