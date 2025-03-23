New Minecraft ghast features might hint towards mysterious lore about the creature

Mojang recently announced several new ghast features coming to Minecraft's next game drop. These new features were revealed in the first Minecraft Live 2025 that took place on March 22 and include the dried ghast block, ghastling, happy ghast, and ghast harness.

As with many features that Mojang adds, ghast features also sneak in mysterious connections and stories between existing and new features. By the looks of these, it seems like Mojang might be hinting towards a potential origin and behavior lore for these ghost-like creatures.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

How new Minecraft ghast features might hint towards mysterious lore about the mob's origin and behavior

Location of dried ghast block

The dried ghast block is found near a Nether fossil. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

The first reason why it seems that Mojang might be hinting towards a ghast origin is the placement of a dried ghast block. This is a brand new block from which new ghastling and happy ghast variants stem.

What's interesting is that this block generates naturally near Nether fossils, found in Soul Sand Valley biomes.

When players first found large fossils in the Nether biome, they were quite sure that they belonged to ghasts since they spawned the most in the region. With the introduction of dried ghast blocks near the fossils, the theory of the fossils being connected to ghasts further solidifies.

This could mean that some ancient creature died in the Nether and turned into a dried ghast block, and further turned into a ghast while being in the Nether for so long.

New ghast's behavior showcases that ghasts were not always hostile

New ghasts indicate that these creatures were not always sad and hostile. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft || Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Players have always seen ghasts as crying and hostile beings, but with the introduction of happy ghasts, it is proven that there is a positive side to these creatures as well.

Since happy ghasts originate from dried ghast blocks, there is a chance that regular Nether ghasts also originated from these new blocks. However, since they were always in the hellish realm, they turned into the sad and hostile ghasts we currently know.

However, if we take these dried ghasts and nurture them in the Overworld with water, they can develop a friendly and happy nature.

Hence, this conveys a lot about why regular ghasts could be so sad and how players can nurture them when they are a simple block.

