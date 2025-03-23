What is dried ghast in Minecraft?

The latest live event from Mojang introduced the dried ghast in Minecraft, a unique block that is set to be added as part of the second game drop. This block can be used to spawn the happy ghast, a unique mob that can significantly enhance your gameplay.

Here's all you need to know about the dried ghast in Minecraft.

Note: The happy ghast will be added in the second game drop. It can be found in upcoming snapshots and previews.

What is the dried ghast in Minecraft?

The dried ghast is the newest block set to arrive with the second game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

The dried ghast in Minecraft is a new block that was teased during Minecraft Live 2025 and is set to arrive with the second game drop. It is a unique item that is essentially a dried variant of the ghast. The dried ghast is primarily found in the Nether and can be used to spawn a Happy ghast.

Once obtained, players can take the dried ghast to the overworld and submerge it in water or waterlog it. After a while, it will transform into a baby ghastling — a baby variant of the happy ghast which will follow you everywhere you go. You can then feed it snowballs.

After feeding enough snowballs, the ghastling transforms into an adult happy ghast. You can now use a ghast harness to ride this mob and explore the overworld in a cool way. The dried ghast is the only way to obtain the mob, making it an important item in the game. Since the block is relatively easy to find, it comes as no surprise that players are looking to spawn this unique way of travel.

Also read: What is Happy Ghast in Minecraft?

How to get the dried ghast in Minecraft

Head to the Nether to get your hands on the dried ghast in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get the dried ghast in Minecraft by visiting the Nether region. Simply head over to Nether and look for a block with a sad face on it. You can harvest it using your hands or with a tool of your choice. Additionally, you can craft it by combining ghast tears and a bone block.

Once obtained, head to the overworld to transform this dried block into a fully-fledged companion mob. The happy ghast is a great way to reach new heights in Minecraft and explore the vast overworld with relative ease. Additionally, it can accommodate up to three additional players, making it a great asset in multiplayer survival worlds.

Also read — Minecraft Live 2025 recap: Highlights of all features and announcements

