All new ghast variants coming to Minecraft explained

Mojang will finally add two new ghast variants to Minecraft. Since the game's release, there has only been one kind of ghast in the Nether realm. In the latest Minecraft Live 2025, the developers announced two new ghast variants: ghastling and happy ghast. These two ghast variants will arrive with the next game drop and are vastly different from existing ghast in the Nether.

Here is everything we know so far about the new ghast variants coming to Minecraft's next game drop.

Explained: Every upcoming ghast variant in Minecraft

Ghastling

Ghastling is the new baby ghast variant that grows from the dried ghast block. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Ghastling is the first new ghast variant that players can find and grow in Minecraft's upcoming game drop.

This mob will essentially be found as a block in Nether's Soul Sand Valley, particularly near Nether fossils. The new block is called dried ghast, and it will look like a tiny frowning ghast. Once this dried ghast block is submerged in water for a few days, it will grow into a ghastling.

Unlike the typical Nether ghast, this new baby ghast variant will have an adorable smile and raised eyebrows instead of a dejected expression. Compared to ordinary Nether ghast, it will sound much cuter and calmer.

These creatures will fly near the player and can consume snowballs to grow gradually into a fully grown ghast. This grown ghast is the next new ghast variant, called the happy ghast.

Happy Ghast

Happy ghast is another new ghast variant which is a grown version of ghastling. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Happy ghast is the next new variant that will also be released with Minecraft's upcoming game drop. This variant will be completely opposite from the existing Nether ghast in terms of behavior.

As the name implies, the happy ghast will have a small serene smile on its face. Happy ghasts that are grown by players will automatically spawn as tamed creatures. They will be passive to all entities and will roam around with their master all around the world.

Its primary purpose will be to help players explore the Overworld by flying them around. To control happy ghasts, Mojang will add a new exclusive happy ghast saddle called harness. This saddle will be craftable using three leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block.

The picture above showcases a happy ghast with a harness flying up to four players on its back.

