Minecraft reveals new features for second game drop of 2025

Mojang recently hosted its first Minecraft Live of 2025. During this event, they announced several details about the upcoming game drops and promoted A Minecraft Movie through exclusive content. Along with naming the immediate game drop, Spring to Life, Mojang also revealed several new features for the second game drop of the year.

Ad

Here are all the new features announced for Minecraft's next game drop after Spring to Life.

All the new features Minecraft revealed for the second game drop of 2025

Dried ghast block

The dried ghast block will be found near fossils located in Soul Sand Valley (Image via Mojang)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Dried ghast is a new block coming to the next Minecraft game drop. This will be found in the Nether's Soul Sand Valley biome, particularly beside Nether fossils.

Ad

Trending

These blocks will essentially look like small ghasts with four tentacles and a frowning face in front of them. They will be slightly smaller in size compared to full blocks. This is the new mysterious block Mojang was teasing in their videos before the announcement.

Once obtained by players, this block can be waterlogged for several days to create a new ghast variant called ghastling. Hence, the new block is essentially an egg that needs to be submerged in water for quite some time to spawn the new ghast variant.

Ad

Ghastling

Ghastling is the new baby variant of the new happy ghast (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, the dried ghast block can be waterlogged for some days to spawn the new ghastling. Rather than wearing a sad expression like the regular ghast of the Nether, this new baby ghast variant will sport a cute smile and uplifted eyebrows.

Ad

The ghastling will also have three red stripes on its sides, resembling fins. It will also have a comparatively cuter and calmer sound, especially when compared to regular Nether ghast.

These creatures will be friendly in nature and fly around the player. They can be fed snowballs to further make them grow into another new ghast variant called happy ghast.

Happy Ghast

Happy ghast are new ghast variants that smile and are friendly (Image via Mojang)

Once a ghastling grows by eating snowballs, it converts into a happy ghast. This is another new ghast variant, which is a direct opposite to the regular ghast from the Nether.

Ad

Happy ghast, as the name suggests, will have a smile on its face. It is mainly designed to dwell in the Overworld. Players who grow happy ghasts from a dried ghast block can tame them.

They can follow players around the world and are completely passive toward all entities in the game.

Harness

The harness is a new saddle-like item that players can place on a happy ghast to ride it (Image via Mojang)

Finally, after growing a happy ghast, players will be able to ride the new ghast variant around. To do this, Mojang has added a brand new saddle specifically for the happy ghast, called a harness.

Ad

This item can be crafted using three leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color. Once crafted and fitted onto a happy ghast, it can carry up to four players and fly around. As the picture above shows, it has a unique and detailed texture and design.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!