5 best quality-of-life features in Minecraft Spring to Life update

Mojang recently released the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop for both Java and Bedrock Editions. This is the first game drop of 2025 and packs loads of new features, particularly aiming to beautify existing Overworld biomes and add some great quality-of-life features. Some of these features will be extremely useful for millions of players, while others will simply enhance the look and feel of the game.

Here are some of the best quality-of-life features released with the Minecraft Spring to Life update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best quality-of-life features in the Minecraft Spring to Life update

1) Game completely freezes on pause menu (Bedrock Edition)

Players will now be able to pause a single-player world in Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With Minecraft Spring to Life, Mojang brought arguably the most highly anticipated feature that millions of players were craving for. This feature is the ability to pause a single-player world in the pause menu.

Previously, even if a Bedrock Edition world was completely single-player in nature, it remained active when players entered the pause menu. In the past few months, Mojang tested the game pausing feature in beta/preview versions and finally released it with Minecraft 1.21.70 Spring to Life game drop.

The world will completely freeze if a player is on a single-player world. Furthermore, if players are in a multiplayer world, the world will only stop if they are the only ones who are in that world.

2) Falling leaves

Falling leaves is one of the best visual quality-of-life changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Immersion is a massive deal in Minecraft. Players can get completely lost in the blocky and pixellated world for hours on end, finding new terrain, biomes, mobs, etc. Hence, with the Minecraft Spring to Life update, Mojang decided to add another layer of immersion and beautification to the Overworld by introducing falling leaves.

Falling leaves are essentially leaf particles that will gradually fall from almost every single tree in Minecraft. This will massively increase the immersion and is a welcome visual quality-of-life change to the sandbox.

3) Beacon's beam changes (Java Edition only)

Beacon's beam received some great quality-of-life changes in Minecraft 1.21.5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Beacons in Minecraft are not only great blocks that offer special status effects around an area but can also become a literal beacon and help players find a way back home.

With Minecraft 1.21.5 Java Edition, Mojang decided to make a beacon's beam a lot taller than before. It can now emit the beam up to 2048 blocks, two times what it used to emit.

Moreover, it can now render beyond 16 chunks and can render as much as the client's render distance. Also, the beacon's beam becomes thicker as players move away from the block, making it easy to spot from a distance.

4) New spawn eggs textures

Spawn eggs received new textures. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also made the decision to change the spawn egg textures in Minecraft Spring to Life. In Minecraft Live 2025, the developers explained the spawn eggs appeared more and more alike as they continued to add new mobs to the game. Hence, they decided to give spawn eggs entirely new textures.

Each spawn egg now resembles its particular mob. For example, panda spawn eggs will feature a panda's face with round black ears, while pig spawn eggs will be pink with a snout.

In addition to making it easier for gamers to locate the egg they're looking for, this can give a section of the creative mode inventory a fantastic visual makeover.

5) Lodestone's new crafting recipe

Lodestone can now be crafted with iron ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The crafting recipe for lodestone is now much simpler in the Minecraft Spring to Life update. In the past, players had to create a lodestone using eight chiseled stone bricks and a netherite ingot. Thus, it was a rare block hardly anyone crafted.

Mojang decided to alter its recipe and use the iron ingot instead of the netherite ingot. Lodestone is much easier to craft since iron ingots are much easier to obtain. Players can easily explore the world, produce a large number of lodestones, and set them in various significant spots.

