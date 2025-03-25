How to get Yearn cape in Minecraft

A Minecraft Movie is set to release soon, and Mojang is giving away the Yearn cape in Minecraft as part of the celebrations. During this year's Live, the developers announced a unique live event based on the upcoming event, filled with an array of unique challenges. Now, players can earn a free cape by participating in the event and completing certain tasks.

Here' everything you need to know to get the Yearn cape in Minecraft.

Here's how to get the Yearn cape in Minecraft

(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Yearn cape in Minecraft by participating in the A Minecraft Movie live event. It is an in-game community event that will allow players to immerse in the film's world and compete in exciting challenges. Players who will take part in the live event and complete all challenges will be rewarded with the free cape.

The live event will feature different challenges each day where players will have to assist characters from the movie in defeating hostile mobs or completing certain actions.

The event will feature different categories of challenges, such as :

Defending Midport Village with Steve

Fighting off Piglins with Garrett

Mining for resources with Henry

Protecting the payload with Dawn and Natalie

Each of the four minigames is inspired by plot points in the film, allowing players to essentially immerse themselves in the storyline. It is a multiplayer event that will bring players together to complete different missions and quests. Once you complete six challenges, you will be rewarded with the Yearn cape — a hilarious reference to yearning for the mines.

How to take part in the live event and earn the Yearn cape in Minecraft

Complete missions and fulfill goals to earn the Yearn cape in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Players can take part in the A Minecraft Movie live event by simply opening the Bedrock edition of the game and clicking on the event banner on the left side of the homepage screen. Once you click the banner, you will be teleported to Midport Village, where you can complete all the challenges to earn the free cape.

You can walk up to the glowing beacons to select missions or open the map from your inventory to fast-travel and begin a mission. Since this is a community event, you might join a challenge mid-event. Simply join in on the activity to be rewarded with XP and emeralds.

This live event begins on March 25, 2025, and is available until April 7, 2025, on all Bedrock platforms. Additionally, players who unlock the Yearn cape in Minecraft Bedrock Edition will receive the reward in the Java Edition as well. Dive into the movie-themed world and get your hands on this cosmetic before the event ends.

