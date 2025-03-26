A Minecraft Movie Live Event: All challenges and solutions

With the upcoming release of A Minecraft Movie, Mojang Studios has created a special in-game event to celebrate the film. Spark Universe and the official team have worked together to make this a reality. Announced during Minecraft Live on March 22, 2025, this limited-time event allows players to experience mini-games inspired by the movie while defending Midport Village from a piglin invasion.

Ad

Completing all daily challenges will grant players the exclusive Yearn Cape. This makes this event a must-play for Minecraft fans.

A Minecraft Movie Live Event: All challenges and their solutions explained

A Minecraft Movie Live Event will be active from March 25, 2025, to April 7, 2025. To participate in the event, open the Bedrock edition and click the “Play Movie Event” button. You will then have to download 70 MB of content. There will be a total of six quests in this event.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Day 1 quest

Day 1 quest will reward you with the Boots of Swiftness (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The first day of the event consists of three tasks: Wilderness, Mines, and Outer Walls. After completing them, you will get the Boots of Swiftness.

Ad

Wilderness: Delivering 5 carts

Talk to Natalie and Dawn to begin. Your goal is to safely deliver five carts through the wilderness while fighting off piglins, illagers, and other mobs. Stick with teammates, use shields, and stay mobile to avoid being overwhelmed.

Mines: 100 ores retrieved

After completing the wilderness task, meet Henry to access the mines. Descend to Level 1 and collect 100 ores, including iron, coal, and redstone. Watch out for attacking mobs. If you die, your resources drop, so return to the elevator to heal and deposit your ores frequently.

Ad

Outer Walls: 5 waves defended

Talk to Garret to start this tower defense-style challenge. Defend the walls against five waves of piglins using a bow and arrows. Avoid cannon fire and take the high ground for better accuracy.

More challenges coming soon

Completing day 1’s quest requires teamwork, strategy, and combat skills. Stay tuned as we update this guide with solutions for the upcoming quests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!