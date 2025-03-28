A Minecraft Movie Live Event: How to complete Quest 2

Quest 2 in A Minecraft Movie Live Event is now active. As the event gains popularity, more players are joining it to experience its offerings. Each quest provides a new reward, and completing the second one will grant you the Battle Cry emote.

This article explains how you can complete Quest 2 in A Minecraft Movie Live Event.

A Minecraft Movie Live Event: Quest 2

A Minecraft Movie Live Event's Quest 2 is titled Ghasts Incoming. To begin, launch the game and join the live event server.

Speak with Garrett to initiate the challenge. In the first quest, players defended the Outer Walls from waves of piglins, but ghasts were absent. This time, however, ghasts will spawn periodically, introducing an additional layer of difficulty to the fight.

How to kill 20 ghasts

You have to talk to Garrett again for this Minecraft quest (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Your goal in this quest is to defeat 20 ghasts. While this may sound easy, some complications could make it more challenging than expected.

First, ghasts don’t always register as defeated when shot down, which can be frustrating. This may be due to server lag, high player traffic, or multiple players attacking the same ghast at once.

To ensure progress, check your kill count regularly and aim for ghasts that are less likely to be targeted by other players. Position yourself on higher ground along the walls to get a clear shot. If you can, try to reflect the fireballs at the ghasts for an easy kill. While focusing on the ghasts, don’t forget about the piglins.

These enemies will continue attacking the gate, and if they succeed in breaking through, you won’t receive any emerald rewards. Since you will be defending the gate multiple times, take advantage of the situation by collecting emeralds whenever possible. These emeralds may be useful later in the event, so stock up while you can.

Tips to remember to complete the quest efficiently

You can kill 20 ghasts easily, but it might sometimes take a bit of time (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Track your kills: Not every ghast kill may register due to occasional server issues. Keep checking your progress to ensure you're making steady progress.

Not every ghast kill may register due to occasional server issues. Keep checking your progress to ensure you're making steady progress. Find less crowded areas: If too many players attack the same ghasts, consider moving to a different section of the Outer Walls where fewer players are active.

If too many players attack the same ghasts, consider moving to a different section of the Outer Walls where fewer players are active. Use high ground: Standing on top of the walls provides a clear line of sight for shooting down ghasts.

Standing on top of the walls provides a clear line of sight for shooting down ghasts. Defend the gate: Keep an eye on the piglins to prevent them from breaking through and ensure you earn emerald rewards.

About the previous Minecraft quest

Quest 1 had a bit of all the Minecraft mini-games (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

In A Minecraft Movie Live Event's Quest 1, players had to complete three objectives: deliver five carts in the Wilderness, mine 100 ores, and defend the Outer Walls against five waves of enemies. The quest tested different skills, from resource gathering to combat and tower defense.

Quest 2 builds on that experience, introducing aerial threats and requiring more precise shooting. Completing it will bring you one step closer to earning the Yearn Cape, the final reward of the event.

