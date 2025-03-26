A Minecraft Movie Live Event: How to complete day 1 quest

A Minecraft Movie is set to hit the screens soon, and to commemorate and promote the film, an exciting live event has been launched in Mojang's sandbox title. This special event was recently announced during the Minecraft Live on March 22, 2025. This limited-time event will be active from 25th March to 7th April.

The A Minecraft Movie Live Event is an ongoing event server where players can participate in mini-games inspired by the film and help save Midport Village from a piglin attack. Players who complete the six daily challenges in this event will be rewarded with the exclusive Yearn Cape.

A Minecraft Movie Live Event day 1 quest overview

The first day of the movie event consists of three distinct challenges that players must complete: Wilderness, Mines, and Outer Walls. Completing all three tasks will allow players to progress further in the event and earn valuable in-game rewards.

1) Wilderness: Delivering 5 carts

For each quest, there is a separate NPC (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To begin the first quest, you must speak to Natalie and Dawn. They will guide you to the wilderness, where you are tasked with delivering five carts safely to their destinations. However, this is no simple task, as hordes of piglins, villagers, and other hostile mobs will attempt to stop you.

Staying alert and keeping your weapons ready will be crucial. Using shields to block incoming attacks can be helpful. Traveling in groups can make delivery easier, as teamwork provides an advantage. Keep moving to avoid being surrounded by enemies. Once all five carts have been successfully delivered, you can proceed to the next challenge.

2) Mines: Retrieve a 100 ores

This quest will be familiar to mining enthusiasts (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

After completing the wilderness quest, you must meet with Henry, who will lead you to a mineshaft. Upon arrival, take the elevator down to Level 1, where you will begin mining. The available ores include iron, coal, and redstone.

You must collect a total of 100 resources while dealing with hostile mobs that make mining difficult. If you die, the resources you collected will be left behind, requiring you to retrieve them. If your health is low, returning to the elevator area can help restore health and deposit collected ores.

Mining in small batches and returning to deposit them frequently will help prevent losing all progress upon death. Using torches to illuminate the area can prevent surprise attacks. You can also equip Minecraft armor and carry food to help sustain you while mining. Once you have collected 100 ores, you can move on to the final task.

3) Outer Walls: Defend five waves

This is reminiscent of tower defense games (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

For the final segment of the quest, speak to Garret, who will lead you to the outer walls of Midport Village. This part of the event is designed like a tower defense game, where you must climb atop the wall and defend against five waves of piglin attackers.

You will have to use a bow and arrow to shoot approaching enemies. Watching out for cannon fire from the enemy forces is crucial, as getting hit can be dangerous. You should also stay mobile to ensure you are not an easy target.

Taking the high ground will provide you with a better shooting angle. Also ensure that you work with other Minecraft players to help cover different angles of attack.

Once you successfully defend against all five waves, Day 1’s quest will be completed. Now, you will receive the Boots of Swiftness, and be one step closer to earning the Yearn Cape.

