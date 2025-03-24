Everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie live-event server: Date, time, free cape, and games 

Minecraft Live 2025 brought tons of exciting news, from the reveal of the next big update to a brand-new ghast mob, vibrant visuals, and an exclusive event inspired by the upcoming movie. A Minecraft Movie Event was something no one expected and was a welcome surprise.

This is a limited-time event server where Minecraft players can enter the movie’s world and play mini-games like saving Midport Village from a terrifying piglin invasion.

When is A Minecraft Movie tie-in event happening?

A Minecraft Movie Live Event will run from March 25, 2025, to April 7, 2025. It was first revealed during the recent Live on March 22, 2025, through a sneak peek in the aftershow. Players who complete the event challenges will receive a special exclusive cape as a reward.

If you're wondering when you can hop into the event, here's a breakdown of the timings for various regions worldwide:

Time Zone Date Time PT (Pacific Time) March 25, 2025 2:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) March 25, 2025 5:00 PM UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) March 25, 2025 9:00 PM CET (Central European Time) March 25, 2025 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) March 26, 2025 2:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) March 26, 2025 6:00 AM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) March 26, 2025 8:00 AM

More details about the upcoming movie event will be revealed on March 25, so keep an eye out. For now, we have only limited information.

What can you expect from the event?

The live event has shops where you can buy interesting items and more (Image via Mojang Studios)

In this event, you can access the movie's rendition of the sandbox. During Minecraft Live 2025, Emma Myers, one of the movie’s actors shared exciting insights into this limited-time event. After the Live, she joined the Mojang team to play the in-game event. Here’s what you can look forward to:

You'll unlock the Yearning Cape if you participate in the event and complete the movie-themed challenges. This event-exclusive cape will be yours to keep. This isn’t just another showcase — you’ll actively play a role in A Minecraft Movie’s world through three confirmed quests and possibly more quest types.

Village protection quest – Defend Midport Village from an all-out piglin attack. These aggressive mobs won’t hold back, so sharpen your swords and get ready to fight.

– Defend Midport Village from an all-out piglin attack. These aggressive mobs won’t hold back, so sharpen your swords and get ready to fight. Cart protection quest – It’s your job to escort a cart filled with precious cargo while facing off against waves of enemies.

– It’s your job to escort a cart filled with precious cargo while facing off against waves of enemies. Resource gathering quest – Collect vital resources and more.

The event will be packed with hidden items scattered across Midport Village and beyond. We don’t know all the details for now. You might stumble upon a secret reference to the upcoming movie or even unlock additional surprises.

The upcoming event is shaping up to be one of the most interactive and immersive live event servers ever released. This will promote the movie and engage the game's community.

