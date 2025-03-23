Mojang announces A Minecraft Movie live event, featuring a free cape reward

Mojang Studios announced A Minecraft Movie live event that, featuring challenging and fun quests and events. As the reward, players who complete it will be getting a free cape, along with the experience itself. This was one of the many wonderful announcements fans saw during the Minecraft Live event.

The event featured some great announcements and a couple of pleasant surprises. The developers mentioned that the Spring to Life drop will be released on March 25, 2025, as well as what will come in the next update drop later this year. Mojang Studios is on the right track, adding some long-awaited features to the blocky world.

A Minecraft Movie live event and the Yearn cape

This live event is a Bedrock in-game server event where players join the server to start completing the quests. This event will be live from March 25, the same date when the Spring to Life update drop will be released, and will continue till April 7, 2025. There are some challenging activities and quests that players can complete, while also being introduced to the characters of the movie.

During the Minecraft Live show, Emma Myers, a cast member of the upcoming film revealed another tidbit about the in-game live event. It will be multiplayer and the players will be transported to the village of Midport, which is facing a piglin invasion.

Players get to fight the hostile mobs with Steve, played by Jack Black, and Garrett, played by Jason Momoa. There are many mini games as well, featuring other characters like Henry, played by Sebastian Eugene Hansen. Completing all these activities and mini-games will reward players with the Yearn cape in Minecraft.

This is not the first cape announced this year. Recently, Mojang Studios announced two other capes in collaboration with Twitch and TikTok. These capes, named Home and Menace, can be obtained by watching the game's livestreams.

Additionally, the developers revealed plans for upgrading the game's visuals with the Vibrant Visuals upgrade. They also announced a new mob variant for the ghast , which introduces a new flying mechanic. The release date for these features has not been confirmed yet.

