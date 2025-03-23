  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • A Minecraft Movie live event: All you need to know

A Minecraft Movie live event: All you need to know

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 23, 2025 00:45 GMT
A Minecraft Movie live event
Take part in the A Minecraft Movie live event to earn a free cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Live 2025 introduced a host of interesting features and changes, including the upcoming A Minecraft Movie live event. This in-game event arrives just ahead of the film's theatrical release, offering players a unique way to engage with the movie's world and earn an exciting cape.

Here's all you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie live event.

What is the A Minecraft Movie live event

Take part in the A Minecraft Movie live event to earn the free Yearn cape (Image via Mojang Studios)
Take part in the A Minecraft Movie live event to earn the free Yearn cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

The A Minecraft Movie live event is an in-game community event that will allow players to immerse in the film's world and compete in exciting challenges. The event will have several sections where players will have to assist characters from the movie in defeating hostile mobs or completing certain actions.

The event will feature different categories of challenges, such as :

  • Defending Midport Village with Steve
  • Fighting off Piglins with Garrett
  • Mining for resources with Henry
  • Protecting the payload with Dawn and Natalie

Each of these games is inspired by plot points in the film, allowing players to essentially live out the storyline as they complete each challenge. It is a multiplayer event that will bring players together to complete missions and quests. Additionally, completing five challenges will reward players with the Yearn cape — a hilarious reference to yearning for the mines.

How to take part in the A Minecraft Movie live event

Join the A Minecraft Movie live event from the in-game banner on the homepage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Join the A Minecraft Movie live event from the in-game banner on the homepage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Players can take part in the A Minecraft Movie live event by simply heading into the Bedrock edition of the game. Similar to Eerie Mojang Office Party last year, players will need to open the game and click on the event banner on the left side of the homepage screen.

Once you click on the banner, you will be teleported to the live event, where you can participate in and complete the challenges to earn the free Yearn cape. This live event begins on March 25, 2025, and is available until April 7, 2025, on all Bedrock platforms. Unlocking the cape in the Bedrock edition will give the reward in the Java edition as well.

With the movie just around the corner, Mojang is going all-out to promote the first live-action adaptation of the sandbox title. This live event is a great way for players to join the celebration of the upcoming film and immerse themselves in the movie's world. A Minecraft Movie releases in theatres worldwide on April 4, 2025.

