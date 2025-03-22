2025's second Minecraft game drop will revisit a forgotten mob

Minecraft Live just wrapped up and fans of the game got a surprise. For Mojang Studios, 2025 seems to be the year of looking at the present features and making them better. Instead of adding new biomes or mobs, a lot of the features and mobs in the game can be improved.

One such mob is the ghast. This pestering menace can make new players rage quit when they first visit the nether. Ghasts have been one of the most hated mobs in the game, but that is about to change with the addition of a new, friendly variant of the ghast. Here’s everything about the upcoming mob variant and what makes it special.

Minecraft gets new ghast variants

Ghasts are known to be the flying terror in the underworld. However, players can now get a friendlier version of this mob from the nether dimension. Three new variants will be added with the second game drop:

The dried ghast

Ghastling

Happy ghast

The dried ghast is not a mob but a block and it works like an egg. Players can find it lying near fossils and take it back to the Minecraft overworld. They can then place it on the ground and keep it submerged in water. After some time, this block will turn into a cute and tiny mob called the ghastling.

Just like any other mob, the ghastling also needs to be fed. Players will have to feed it snowballs to make it grow. The mob needing snowballs fits perfectly with the overall lore as it was once dehydrated and hails from the nether, so it requires cold water to keep things normal.

The ghastling will eventually grow into a normal-sized ghast but instead of causing havoc, it will be the happy ghast. Players will be able to put a harness on it and then fly over the world. A total of four players can ride a happy ghast at once.

The harness in Minecraft can be crafted using two glass blocks, a wool block, and three leather pieces. This is wonderful because not only does the second update drop add new mob variants, but also fresh gameplay mechanics.

Another interesting aspect of this mob is that players can build while flying on it. This will simplify the creation of tall and large structures in Minecraft Survival mode. Exploration is also better when there is a way to easily fly around instead of walking or running.

