Every mob shown in A Minecraft Movie trailers

A Minecraft Movie is one of the most anticipated video game adaptations, and its trailers have offered fans a glimpse of what the famous mobs will look like. The trailers have showcased several familiar mobs from the game along with some exciting surprises. From friendly animals to menacing Nether creatures, the movie captures the diversity of the world while hinting at fresh additions that expand the lore.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Fans can look forward to experience how these mobs interact with the movie characters.

Here’s a comprehensive look at every mob spotted in A Minecraft Movie trailer.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Friendly mobs

Friendly mobs make their way to real life (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sheep

Chickens

Ilamas

Ad

Several peaceful and passive mobs are prominently featured in the trailers. The iconic sheep is shown roaming the grasslands, a common sight for any Minecraft player. Chickens also appear in the trailers a few times. Cows might also be present, as a brief zoom-in on one trailer scene hints at their inclusion.

Villagers and pillagers

Villager and pillager are a bit scary in live action (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Villagers

Pillagers

Iron golem

Ad

Villagers are an integral part of the Minecraft world, and they likely play a significant role in the movie’s narrative. Multiple villagers are shown in different settings, suggesting that the village setting will be explored in detail.

Alongside the villagers, the hostile pillagers also make an appearance. These enemies are known for raiding villages in the game, and their inclusion in the movie hints at possible action-packed battle sequences. They are seen around a ring where Steve and Garrett are set up to fight a chicken.

Ad

Finally, the powerful iron golem is spotted, likely acting as a protector for villagers against hostile mobs. They were added to this category due to their strong connection with the villagers.

Undead mobs

Zombies and skeletons are some of the most common mobs in the game (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Zombies

Skeletons

Baby zombies

Ad

The trailers confirm the presence of the classic undead enemies. Both zombies and skeletons are seen threatening the protagonists, adding further danger to the Overworld. The adorable yet deadly baby zombie also makes an appearance, continuing its reputation as one of the game’s most feared small mobs.

The baby zombie was the big reveal of the trailer. When Jason Momoa’s character was looking down on its opponent chicken in a ring, the baby zombie fell on it from a box. This was the ultimate reveal of the chicken jockey.

Ad

Nether mobs

More variants of piglins are always welcome (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Piglins

Ghast

Ad

The movie doesn’t just stick to the Overworld, the Nether dimension is also shown. The trailers reveal ghasts floating ominously while also transporting piglins. The piglins are heavily featured in the movie, but there’s a twist; the trailers reveal multiple variants of piglins, some of which are not seen in the game.

A movie-based add-on also shows several new details about these variants; even boss-like variants are supposed to be in the movie. This hints at new lore or exclusive designs made specifically for the film. A movie-based add-on for the game has already revealed new piglin types, which will further expand the Minecraft universe.

Ad

Neutral mobs

Neutral mobs have translated well into a movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Pandas

Bees

Ilamas

Wolves

Ad

Pandas are found at the beginning of the trailer and you could find bees in a lot of frames. llamas make an appearance, showcasing their role as adorable animals and pack carriers in the Minecraft universe. A wolf can be seen alongside the main characters.

Other Minecraft mobs

Several other mobs are here (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Creeper

Player

Spider

Ad

No Minecraft adaptation would be complete without the game’s most recognizable enemy, the creeper. These green, explosive mobs are seen stalking the characters and bringing the signature tension of Minecraft’s survival mode to the big screen.

The human characters in the movie can also be considered mobs. The actors who are teleported into the Minecraft world represent the player mob. Additionally, Steve, the game’s iconic protagonist, played by Jack Black, is also there. Spiders were also seen being ridden by skeletons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!