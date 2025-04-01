A Minecraft Movie Live Event: How to complete Quest 4

The fourth quest of A Minecraft Movie Live Event has arrived, bringing new challenges and rewards for players. Titled "Protect the Cart!" this quest introduces a fresh route in the Wilderness, giving you more exploration opportunities while you defend your cargo. Completing this challenge will reward you with the Kadoosh! Emote.

If you haven't completed the previous quests, you can do so along with Quest 4. Let's dive into the details of completing the new Minecraft quest.

A Minecraft Movie Live Event Quest 4

Quest 4 will not take a lot of time (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

In this Minecraft quest, you have to escort and deliver three carts safely to their destination, ensuring that each cart retains at least 40% of its HP by the time it reaches the endpoint. Unlike the first Wilderness quest, which focused on delivering carts through the standard path, this new challenge opens a new route through the Badlands.

To begin the Minecraft quest, enter the live event server and speak to Natalie and Dawn. They will guide you to the new Wilderness route, where the cart delivery challenge will take place. As the carts move along their path, waves of hostile mobs, including piglins, illagers, and the newly introduced vexes, will try to attack and destroy them.

Vexes, in particular, are swift and difficult to hit, making this quest more challenging than previous escort missions.

Tips for completing the quest

You will unlock the Kadoosh! Emote (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Defend the carts constantly – The biggest challenge in this quest is keeping all three carts above 40% HP. Since mobs spawn in waves, be proactive in attacking them before they reach the carts.

– The biggest challenge in this quest is keeping all three carts above 40% HP. Since mobs spawn in waves, be proactive in attacking them before they reach the carts. Watch out for vexes – These flying mobs can be tricky to hit due to their erratic movement. Using a bow or crossbow with quick aiming can help take them down before they deal too much damage.

– These flying mobs can be tricky to hit due to their erratic movement. Using a bow or crossbow with quick aiming can help take them down before they deal too much damage. Know the environment – The new Badlands route might be new and unfamiliar to many. Position yourself strategically to fend off enemies without taking unnecessary damage.

– The new Badlands route might be new and unfamiliar to many. Position yourself strategically to fend off enemies without taking unnecessary damage. Work in groups – If possible, play with other players. Splitting up to defend multiple carts simultaneously makes this task much easier.

– If possible, play with other players. Splitting up to defend multiple carts simultaneously makes this task much easier. Keep moving – Standing still makes you an easy target for ranged enemies like pillagers. Keep moving and repositioning to maintain control of the battle.

After successfully delivering all three carts with at least 40% HP remaining, you will unlock the Kadoosh! Emote. This new emote can be equipped in the Dressing Room, letting players celebrate their victory in style.

About previous quests

Complete the other quests to get the other rewards (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

If you missed the previous Minecraft quests, here’s a quick recap:

Quest 1: Deliver five carts through the Wilderness, defend Outer Walls, and mine 100 ores.

Deliver five carts through the Wilderness, defend Outer Walls, and mine 100 ores. Quest 2: Defend Outer Walls again, but this time, also take down 20 ghasts.

Defend Outer Walls again, but this time, also take down 20 ghasts. Quest 3: Defeat 300 mobs across different locations to earn the Mushroom Hat.

Be sure to complete each quest before the event ends. With Quest 4 now live, you are a lot closer to the Yearn Cape.

