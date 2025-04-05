We’ve reached the grand finale of A Minecraft Movie Live Event! Quest 6, aptly titled “Mine Diamond!”. This is the final challenge between you and the highly coveted Yearn Cape. But be warned: this task isn’t just a quick trip to the mines. You’ll need strategy and a little bit of patience to succeed.

Most importantly, you must have completed all five previous quests to unlock it. Now that A Minecraft Movie is also out, this is the best chance to start doing the quest if you haven’t started already.

How to complete Minecraft Quest 6

Go to Level 2 to mine diamonds (Image via Mojang Studios)

To complete this quest, you’ll need to retrieve 60 diamonds from the Mines and complete the previous five quests. Before heading to the Mines, you must upgrade your pickaxe to iron. Head over to the upgrade house, located next to Steve in Midport Village. You’ll also find upgrade options for your sword, bow, and armor, so if you have enough emeralds, this is a great time to power up.

Now that your tools are ready, talk to Henry or use the map to travel to the Mines. You need to go to Level 2 of the mines, now available for all Minecraft players. Once you’re in, your mission is simple in theory: mine and retrieve 60 diamonds. You need to safely return near the elevator after mining, or your progress won’t count.

If you mine diamonds and get defeated before getting back to the elevator, those diamonds are lost. So tread carefully.

Tips to complete the quest

First, find all the diamond spawns in the mines (Image via Mojang Studios)

Scout diamond spawn spots first, then make your move.

Bring upgraded gear to defend yourself against mobs.

If diamonds seem mined out, get out and come back to reset.

About previous Minecraft quests

Complete all the quests to get the Yearn Cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

To complete Quest 6, all five prior quests must be completed. Here’s a quick overview:

Quest 1: Defend the Village - You will have to engage in all three mine games in the event. The reward was Boots of Swiftness.

Quest 2: Ghast Incoming - Players needed to kill 20 ghasts while defending the gates. The reward was the Battle Cry emote.

Quest 3: Farm Mobs, Not Crops! - Kill 300 mobs in any of the three areas — Wilderness, Outer Walls, or Mines. Reward: Mushroom Hat.

Quest 4: Protect the Cart! - Deliver three carts with at least 40% health each through the Badlands route while vexes attack. Reward: Kadoosh! emote.

Quest 5: Low on Iron - Keep two iron golems alive through five waves of piglin attacks in the Outer Walls. Reward: Jetpack cosmetic item.

After successfully mining and returning with 60 diamonds and previous quests complete, you’ll be rewarded with the Yearn Cape, a stylish cosmetic that marks your triumph through all six challenges.

