Minecraft Player Locator bar explained

In the latest Minecraft Bedrock Beta and preview, Mojang Studios has introduced an exciting feature, known as the Player Locator bar. This innovative tool aims to improve the multiplayer experience by helping players locate their friends within the game. It is set to be part of the next update after the spring drop.

The Minecraft Player Locator bar will replace the XP bar in multiplayer mode and display the positions of other players using colorful icons. If a player is situated at a higher or lower elevation, an arrow will appear above or below their icon to indicate their position.

How does it work?

This could be a great addition (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the Bedrock Beta, you can toggle the Player Locator bar on or off from the settings. It is automatically switched on in a multiplayer game. The bar provides real-time information about the location of other players. It is unsure if it will work the same for Java, but Mojang has been trying to introduce more parity between the two versions.

This addition aims to help players better coordinate and work together when exploring vast and complex Minecraft environments. If you prefer to remain out of sight, there is a way to do that as well. Let’s look at how we can hide from other players:

Sneaking: Crouching or sneaking will hide your icon from the bar. Wearing a mask: Equipping a mob head or a carved pumpkin will keep you hidden, but sacrifices helmet protection. Using invisibility potions: Drinking a Potion of Invisibility is a more expensive but guaranteed way to stay off the radar.

Furthermore, players can approach others from behind without being detected by the bar. If a player is earning XP, their XP bar will be displayed instead of the Player Locator bar, allowing for sneak attacks and surprise encounters.

Uses of Minecraft Locator bar

You can hide using a few techniques (Image via Mojang Studios)

Better team coordination: The Player Locator bar makes it easier for players to find and assist each other in survival and adventure modes. Knowing where your friends are can save time and effort. Navigation: For large multiplayer servers or custom maps, the bar serves as a helpful navigation tool, preventing players from getting lost and allowing for quicker rendezvous. Stealth and strategy: The bar’s stealth features allow for advanced gameplay strategies. Players who prefer sneaky approaches can remain undetected and surprise their opponents. Creative opportunities: Custom maps and mini-games can leverage this feature for enhanced multiplayer experiences.

Players can enjoy both strategic gameplay and improved teamwork with this new addition. It doesn’t matter if you are an adventurer, a stealth fan, or a creative designer, this new feature is sure to improve the experience. When the Minecraft feature is out, it will probably be well-loved.

