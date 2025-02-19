New Minecraft snapshot adds a Bedrock-exclusive sheep feature to Java Edition

Minecraft's latest update is bringing new variants for many existing mobs, except for sheep. Even wolves are receiving new sounds for each of their variants. Previously, the update only made different-colored sheep spawn in different biomes, a feature that did not excite many fans. However, sheep are now getting a more meaningful update.

Ad

In the recently released Minecraft Snapshot 25w08a, Mojang revealed that a significant change had been made to sheep. When one is dyed, its wool undercoat will now also be colored, matching the behavior from the Bedrock Edition. This small yet important tweak makes sheep more consistent across both game versions.

Additionally, sheep in the Java Edition can now eat fern blocks, bringing another parity improvement. These changes are part of Mojang’s continued effort to unify Java and Bedrock editions, ensuring that both versions share as many features as possible. While seemingly minor, these updates add more realism and consistency to the game, which long-time players appreciate.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Other exciting features coming to Minecraft in the upcoming Game Drop

New spawn eggs make their way to this update (Image from Mojang Studios)

The new update is primarily focused on ambiance and quality-of-life improvements, bringing several exciting additions to the game. Cows, pigs, and chickens are receiving new visual variations, making the game's wildlife feel more diverse and immersive. Each animal will now have different textures depending on the biome they spawn in, much like wolves and cats.

Ad

While Mojang previously scrapped fireflies as standalone mobs, they are now introducing a firefly bush. This new plant emits tiny glowing fireflies, adding a much-needed atmospheric touch to the game’s swamps and forests.

The game’s soundscape is getting an upgrade with new ambient sounds being added to various biomes. Players can expect richer environmental audio, making each location feel more unique and immersive.

Spawn eggs are getting a visual overhaul which makes it easier to identify their corresponding mob. This is particularly useful for creative mode players and map builders who rely on spawn eggs frequently.

With these changes, Minecraft improved the experience for both casual and dedicated players. The snapshot is now available for testing, and fans can expect further refinements before the final release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!