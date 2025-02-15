  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • How do the new Minecraft animal variants work?

How do the new Minecraft animal variants work?

By Yashvasin Raj S
Modified Feb 15, 2025 15:49 GMT
More variants of existing mobs are always welcome (Image via Mojang Studios)
More variants of existing mobs are always welcome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has been announcing new features every week for the upcoming game drop. This update will be the first one this year and is shaping up to be an ambient and mob variant-focused one. Cows, chickens, and pigs are getting biome-based variations, making the game feel even more immersive. These three variants work similar to each other.

Ad

One interesting change involves sheep, which now spawn with different wool colors depending on their environment. Let’s get into the details and find out how these new Minecraft animal variants work!

sk promotional banner

The different Minecraft animal variants

Cold variants

Mojang finally gave players what they wanted for years (Image via Mojang Studios)
Mojang finally gave players what they wanted for years (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

If you find yourself wandering through chilly biomes, you’ll notice that some of the classic animals have adapted to the environment. All the cold variants have new colors and patterns. The cows and pigs develop a thick coat and the chicken gets a slick back haircut. Cows also get horns in these biomes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The cold variant of cows, chickens, and pigs spawns in:

  • Old Growth Pine Taiga
  • Old Growth Spruce Taiga
  • Taiga
  • Snowy Taiga
  • Windswept Hills
  • Windswept Gravelly Hills
  • Windswept Forest

In these frosty lands, the most common sheep color is black, blending well with cold surroundings. However, you might even find some uncommon colors, including light gray, light blue, blue, and cyan, adding a cool-toned variety to your flock. And if you're incredibly lucky, you might just stumble upon a rare pink sheep.

Ad

Chickens will now have different types of eggs based on their variant as well. You can use these eggs to get all the different versions.

Warm variants

These variants might make you interested in different biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)
These variants might make you interested in different biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

When exploring the hotter regions of Minecraft, you'll come across the warm variant of the classic mobs like pigs, cows, and chickens. All three mobs get new warm colors and patterns. Similar to the cold variant, Cows get horns in warm climates as well.

Ad

These biomes include:

  • Savanna
  • Savanna Plateau
  • Windswept Savanna
  • Jungle
  • Sparse Jungle
  • Bamboo Jungle
  • Eroded Badlands
  • Wooded Badlands
  • Badlands

Since these regions are filled with rich earth tones, the common sheep color here is brown. You’ll also find uncommon colors like gray, yellow, orange, and red making the savanna and jungle areas feel even more vibrant.

And yes, just like in other Minecraft biomes, there's still a rare chance of spotting a pink sheep here. The pink sheep can be found in all of the different biomes, making it unique.

Ad

Temperate variants

Temperate variants are the original versions of the classic mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)
Temperate variants are the original versions of the classic mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

For areas that don’t fall into extreme hot or cold categories, the temperate variants take over. These original mob variants appear in all biomes where cold and warm variants don’t spawn — retaining their classic behavior and colors.

Ad

The common sheep color here remains white, while the uncommon ones include black, gray, light gray, and brown. As mentioned before, you also have a chance to find pink sheep.

With these new biome-based variations, Minecraft is adding extra details that one should be aware of while playing the game. It makes the world feel more alive, as animals now reflect their surroundings better.

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी