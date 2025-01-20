What does the upcoming Minecraft game drop tell us about future mob variants?

Minecraft constantly adds and changes itself and one of the most exciting ways it does so is by adding new mob variants. We’ve seen how different mobs have received unique versions. The addition of pig mobs in the next game drop is just another sign that Mojang is keen on exploring this further.

Mob variants are an exciting direction for the game, and the introduction of new pig mobs shows that Mojang is just getting started. With each new variant, Minecraft grows richer, offering players even more ways to explore, farm, and enjoy the game.

Let’s look at what the new game drop variants mean for the future of mob variants and how they could affect the game in exciting ways!

Note: This article is partly subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The growing trend of mob variants

More variants of existing mobs are always welcome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mob variants aren’t a new concept in Minecraft. They’ve been around for quite some time, gradually expanding the diversity of creatures in the game. Take the cat, for example. Initially, there were only a few cat patterns, but with time, more were introduced, giving players different options to choose from when adopting a feline companion. This trend has continued with other mobs, like wolves, which received new variants in the "Armored Paws" game drop.

Mojang’s goal seems to be clear — to breathe new life into older mobs. This can be seen in the addition of new mobs with different designs, as well as the introduction of variants for existing creatures.

With the new pig mobs making an appearance, it’s clear that Mojang is expanding its interest in mob variations.

What could the future hold?

More variants of existing mobs will be added (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the success of mob variants for the pigs and wolves, the next step will likely involve giving different mobs a chance to shine in new ways. The addition of variants isn’t just about adding new looks — it’s about adding more depth and variety to the game. When mobs have different variants, players get new reasons to interact with them.

We’ve already seen this with the variants in Minecraft Earth, a spin-off game, where chickens had over seven different variants. From a stormy version that attacks other chickens to a fancy one with colorful feathers, these variants opened up new possibilities for players to engage with chickens in fun, exciting ways.

What’s next for Minecraft mob variants?

Chicken deserve the same love as wolves (Image via Mojang Studios || Bass_Pro_Dan)

The future of Minecraft mob variants looks bright, especially with the introduction of more detailed mobs like the sniffer and the camel. These newer mobs have intricate designs, which makes it clear that Mojang is focusing on adding more variety to the world of Minecraft.

So, what’s next? Maybe it’s time for other simple mobs, like cows, to get their variants. After all, cows almost got their variant with the moobloom, but it lost the mob vote. These creatures could easily be revamped with unique skins, drops, or behaviors that would make them more interesting to interact with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!