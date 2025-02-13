Where to find all sheep in Minecraft

Mojang recently released Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview version, where they brought major changes to how sheep spawn in the game. This change has not yet been introduced in Java Edition snapshots, but it will soon since it will be a major change coming to the upcoming game drop. Mojang has not only changed where different the mob spawns, but they have also added six new sheep colors.

Here is a short guide on where all the sheep will spawn and why Mojang could have made this change.

Biomes in which each sheep type will spawn in Minecraft

Every old and new sheep spawning location

Here are all the sheep colors and where each of them will spawn in Minecraft:

White (common) - Forest, Flower Forest, Birch Forest, Dark Forest, Plains, Meadow, Cherry Grove

Pink (rare) - Every biome with grass blocks

Light Gray (uncommon) - Forest, Flower Forest, Birch Forest, Dark Forest, Plains, Meadow, Cherry Grove, Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest

Gray (uncommon) - Forest, Flower Forest, Birch Forest, Dark Forest, Plains, Meadow, Cherry Grove, Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Windswept Savanna, Jungle, Sparse Jungle, Bamboo Jungle, Eroded Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Badlands

Cold biomes with different common and uncommon sheep colors (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Black (common) - Forest, Flower Forest, Birch Forest, Dark Forest, Plains, Meadow, Cherry Grove, Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest

Light Blue (uncommon) - Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest

Blue (uncommon) - Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest

Cyan (uncommon) - Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest

Warm biomes with different common and uncommon sheep colors (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Brown (common) - Forest, Flower Forest, Birch Forest, Dark Forest, Plains, Meadow, Cherry Grove, Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Windswept Savanna, Jungle, Sparse Jungle, Bamboo Jungle, Eroded Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Badlands

Yellow (uncommon) - Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Windswept Savanna, Jungle, Sparse Jungle, Bamboo Jungle, Eroded Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Badlands

Orange (uncommon) - Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Windswept Savanna, Jungle, Sparse Jungle, Bamboo Jungle, Eroded Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Badlands

Red (uncommon) - Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Windswept Savanna, Jungle, Sparse Jungle, Bamboo Jungle, Eroded Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Badlands

Why Mojang changed sheep spawning locations and added new sheep colors

Different sheep colors are segregated into different biomes because other farm animals are receiving new variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

In Minecraft, sheep already had variants based on different colors. Nevertheless, Mojang cleverly divided their spawning locations according to their color. The developer also added new colors like blue, red, orange, and light blue based on the cold and warm biomes.

This spawning change will now work perfectly with other farm animal variants that will arrive in the upcoming Minecraft game drop.

