Minecraft sheep spawning changes explained

After introducing new pig, cow, and chicken variants for the next game drop, Mojang brought spawning changes to sheep in Minecraft Bedrock's latest beta/preview. Similar to the new variants, different-colored sheep will also spawn in biomes with different climates.

Here is everything to know about sheep spawning changes in Minecraft.

All details about sheep spawning changes in Minecraft

How Mojang changed the sheep spawning locations

Warm and cold biomes have their own set of common, uncommon, and rare sheep spawns (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, players must know that the sheep's spawning change came with Minecraft Bedrock's beta and preview 1.21.70.23. This is a beta version for the upcoming game drop, where Mojang is planning to add loads of new features to enhance the entire Overworld.

Trending

In Minecraft, sheep currently have six different colors whenever they spawn in a world. Though sheep of each color have a certain chance of spawning, all of them can spawn in any designated biome. The sheep colors are white, pink, black, gray, light gray, and brown, and they can spawn in biomes where there is grass present.

This recently changed with Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview. Mojang not only changed the spawning mechanics of the sheep, but also introduced new naturally spawning sheep colors like light blue, blue, cyan, yellow, orange, and red.

They also increased the types of biomes in which sheep will spawn in the upcoming game drop.

Here is the list of all the sheep, their spawning locations, and their rarity based on their color:

Temperate biomes

Common - white sheep

Uncommon - black, gray, light gray, and brown sheep

Rare - Pink

Cold biomes

Common - black sheep

Uncommon - light gray, light blue, blue, and cyan sheep

Rare - pink

Warm biomes

Common - brown sheep

Uncommon - gray, yellow, orange, and red sheep

Rare - pink

Why Mojang changed the sheep spawning locations

Sheep spawning was changed because new farm animal variants were also arriving with the upcoming game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Sheep already had different colors in Minecraft, which could have been considered as different mob variants. Despite that, Mojang cleverly segregated the sheep's spawning locations based on their color. Furthermore, they added new colors based on the cold and warm biomes, making them spawn in even the non-grassy regions.

The main reason why they brought this change was because other farm animals like pigs, cows, and chickens received two completely new mob variants for cold and warm biomes.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!