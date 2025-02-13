  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft sheep spawning changes explained

Minecraft sheep spawning changes explained

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 13, 2025 08:14 GMT
Sheep
Sheep's spawning mechanics has slightly changed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

After introducing new pig, cow, and chicken variants for the next game drop, Mojang brought spawning changes to sheep in Minecraft Bedrock's latest beta/preview. Similar to the new variants, different-colored sheep will also spawn in biomes with different climates.

Here is everything to know about sheep spawning changes in Minecraft.

sk promotional banner

All details about sheep spawning changes in Minecraft

How Mojang changed the sheep spawning locations

Warm and cold biomes have their own set of common, uncommon, and rare sheep spawns (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Warm and cold biomes have their own set of common, uncommon, and rare sheep spawns (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, players must know that the sheep's spawning change came with Minecraft Bedrock's beta and preview 1.21.70.23. This is a beta version for the upcoming game drop, where Mojang is planning to add loads of new features to enhance the entire Overworld.

also-read-trending Trending

In Minecraft, sheep currently have six different colors whenever they spawn in a world. Though sheep of each color have a certain chance of spawning, all of them can spawn in any designated biome. The sheep colors are white, pink, black, gray, light gray, and brown, and they can spawn in biomes where there is grass present.

This recently changed with Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview. Mojang not only changed the spawning mechanics of the sheep, but also introduced new naturally spawning sheep colors like light blue, blue, cyan, yellow, orange, and red.

They also increased the types of biomes in which sheep will spawn in the upcoming game drop.

Here is the list of all the sheep, their spawning locations, and their rarity based on their color:

Temperate biomes

  • Common - white sheep
  • Uncommon - black, gray, light gray, and brown sheep
  • Rare - Pink

Cold biomes

  • Common - black sheep
  • Uncommon - light gray, light blue, blue, and cyan sheep
  • Rare - pink

Warm biomes

  • Common - brown sheep
  • Uncommon - gray, yellow, orange, and red sheep
  • Rare - pink

Why Mojang changed the sheep spawning locations

Sheep spawning was changed because new farm animal variants were also arriving with the upcoming game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Sheep spawning was changed because new farm animal variants were also arriving with the upcoming game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Sheep already had different colors in Minecraft, which could have been considered as different mob variants. Despite that, Mojang cleverly segregated the sheep's spawning locations based on their color. Furthermore, they added new colors based on the cold and warm biomes, making them spawn in even the non-grassy regions.

The main reason why they brought this change was because other farm animals like pigs, cows, and chickens received two completely new mob variants for cold and warm biomes.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी