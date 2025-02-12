How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview on February 12, 2025. This experimental build introduces an array of new features, ranging from additions to the wandering trader to new cartographer maps. Apart from this, it also makes modifications and changes to existing items and blocks to improve the gameplay experience.

It is important to note that this beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. It is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview via an active internet connection and an official game copy. With an active Xbox Game Pass regular or Ultimate edition subscription, you can enjoy the latest features, like the cartographer and Wandering Trader trades implemented in this build. Follow these steps to download and install it:

Launch the Xbox app store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Open the game library and go to the search bar. Search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview is listed, select it and hit the "Install" button. Wait for the update files and assets to get downloaded. While the installation is in progress, it is recommended to ensure you have a stable internet connection. Do not turn off your device during the update to prevent file corruption.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview to experience the trader rebalancing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the game library, or the "Frequently Played" tab on your console. Go to the sidebar on your left side and click on the "Preview" button. Next, click the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Once done, hit the "Download" button and wait for the required files to be installed. Ensure your console is not turned off and has a stable internet connection to prevent game files from being corrupted.

Android/iOS devices

Head to the app store listing to update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Pocket Edition Android and iOS players can experience the latest features and changes ahead of their official release by installing the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview on their preferred mobile device.

Here's how to download the update:

Android

Open the Google Play Store app on your preferred device. Go to the Minecraft page or search "Minecraft" to open the app store listing. Scroll to the bottom of the app listing and click on the "Join the Beta" prompt/button. Wait till the files are downloaded and successfully installed. Once done, this will replace the latest retail edition with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the official TestFlight app and go to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Make sure there are slots available for sign-up. If not, check back on the first of every month to see if any empty slots open up. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked account. Then, wait for an email on your registered ID containing links for the experimental version. Open the email and click the "View in TestFlight" button or follow the link to accept it. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device. Additionally, make sure to play the preview build at least once a month to maintain access since slots are very limited.

Alternatively, if you are an existing beta and preview user, you can visit the individual app store (Android/iOS) to update to the latest experimental build. Once opened, you will notice that the "Open/Play" button on the page will be replaced by an "Update" button. Tap it and wait for the files to be installed. Once done, you can access the features of Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can experience the new cartographer maps and other changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview if you have Bedrock Edition of the game installed on your preferred Windows device.

If you don't own the game's Bedrock edition, you can purchase it from the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store and log in with your Microsoft account. Here's how you can try out the latest features ahead of the official release on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview:

Visit the Microsoft Store to manually queue the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing version — like the Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview — installed on your device, you will have to visit the Microsoft Store app for the update. Go to the app library and queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview by following these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store app and click on the Games tab. Scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games.

Then, click the "Update" button beside the listing and wait for the assets to get installed.

However, if you do not get the "Update" button next to the Preview listing, head to the top-right part of the page and click the "Get Updates" button to refresh the list of available updates.

Additionally, you can visit the Xbox app to update to the latest preview edition. Go to the list of installed apps and games on the left sidebar and select the preview edition. Then, click on the three dots on the right and go to Manage. Locate the files tab and hit the "Check for Update" button to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview.

For new Beta edition players

Download and play the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If you are getting started with beta and previews, go to the official Minecraft launcher. Choose Bedrock from the list of available editions on the left sidebar and follow these steps to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview up and running:

Expand the lower drop-down menu marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button. This will open up the list of other installation options.

Click the "Latest Preview" option below it.

Then, hit the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview.

It will take a while for all the files and assets to successfully download and install. Once done, you should be able to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview and enjoy the array of new features and changes made by Mojang.

