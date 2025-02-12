Best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update is out, introducing a host of unique features such as pig variants, falling leaf particles, and new recipes. The patch adds many items and offerings that enhance the gameplay and offer players an immersive experience during their adventures.

This article lists the best features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update.

Note: Some of the features need to be enabled by turning on the Drop 1 2025 toggle from the experimental tab while creating a new world or playing an existing one.

Pig variants and other great features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update

1) Pig variants

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update introduces the warm and cold variants of the pig (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

One of the highlights of the new Minecraft Bedrock update is the introduction of variants for the pig, one of the oldest and most popular mobs in the game. Now, cold and warm variants of the mob can be found in specific cold and warm biomes, respectively.

These variants add much-needed diversity to the game and give players an immersive experience during their journey from one biome to another. Additionally, it adds to the ever-expanding list of fauna and their types in the game.

2) New leaf particles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update adds falling leaves to all leaf blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Falling leaves were an interesting feature added as part of the world design in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update. The patch adds falling leaf particles for all leaf blocks, such as oak leaves, jungle leaves, acacia leaves, and more. These particles simulate real-life features and a unique level of immersion in biomes rich in trees.

Here are all the leaf blocks with falling particles:

Oak leaves

Jungle leaves

Acacia leaves

Dark oak leaves

Spruce leaves

Mangrove leaves

Birch leaves

Azalea leaves

Flowering azalea leaves

Cherry leaves

Pale oak leaves

The leaf particles will blend in seamlessly with the world and pave the way for the arrival of the leaf litter in a future update.

3) Filter profanity toggle

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update introduces a profanity filter for Windows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The profanity filter is one of the most unique features of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update. The patch adds a profanity toggle on Windows, filtering all text content, including chat. It filters profanities ensuring a safer environment, especially for younger players. Additionally, it blends in seamlessly with the game's existing communications systems.

When turned off, most profanities, except for harmful content, will be unfiltered and allowed for players and all those with a similar setting. The setting is turned on by default for all players and cannot be changed for child accounts or those not signed in. However, those signed in and adults can toggle it off in the Settings menu under the General tab.

4) New Play screen

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update adds a new Play screen which makes the gameplay more efficient (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update introduces a brand-new Play screen, which optimizes the gameplay and makes it easier for players to access different features. Despite the new format, it contains all existing features like world import and create from template.

The patch adds the following revised tabs to the Play screen:

Worlds tab - Allows you to access your saved local and LAN worlds

Realms tab - Enter Realms you own or have joined

Servers tab - Join multiplayer featured servers, add, or access your custom servers

Create from template - Create from, rate owned templates, and discover Minecraft creator-made content

Friends - Allows you to connect with your Minecraft friends, located in the top right-hand corner of the screen

The new Play screen makes it easier for players to access all the major features of the game under one screen. This makes the gameplay more efficient and reduces the need to visit multiple tabs to access features like Realms or servers.

Additionally, the reworked Friends tab makes it easier to send game requests or join your friend's session.

