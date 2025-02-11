Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update patch notes: New experimental features, world generation changes, and more

On February 11, 2025, Mojang released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update, bringing new experimental changes for an upcoming game drop, improvements to world generation, and much more. It is a significant update with many features, changes, and numerous bug fixes.

Bedrock fans who have been keeping up with developments might have noticed that Mojang has already started working on the 1.21.70 update. This only meant one thing — they were about to release the Bedrock 1.21.60 update. This is a big deal for Bedrock Edition, as it improves Pale Garden generation, the Creaking mob, Realms, and various biome aspects to better align them with Java Edition.

Let's go through the patch notes for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update patch notes

New pig variants (Image via Mojang)

Experimental Features

There is a new experimental toggle for the next game drop update! You will need to enable it in order to test out these features that are in development. We would love to hear your thoughts on these updates, so please leave us your feedback at aka.ms/mcgamedropfeedback and reports any bugs to bugs.mojang.com!

Pig Variants

Added two new Pig variants - Warm Pig and Cold Pig!

These have their own own unique texture and geometry, but not a separate spawn egg

These will spawn in different biomes, making the biomes feel more distinct from each other:

Cold Biomes

These Biomes now spawn the cold variants:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Warm Biomes

These Biomes now spawn the warm variants:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

Temperate Biomes

These biomes spawn the same pigs as before. There is no change.

Forest

Flower Forest

Birch Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Swamp

New Leaf Particles

All Leaves blocks now emit falling leaf particles. These blocks are affected by this change:

Oak Leaves

Jungle Leaves

Acacia Leaves

Dark Oak Leaves

Spruce Leaves

Mangrove Leaves

Birch Leaves

Azalea Leaves

Flowering Azalea Leaves

Two blocks already emitted falling leaf particles before this update. They will continue to work like they did before:

Cherry Leaves

Pale Oak Leaves

Lodestone Changes

Lodestone is now crafted from 1 Iron Ingot surrounded by 8 Chiseled Stone Blocks

The crafting recipe unlocks when the player obtains an Iron Ingot or a Lodestone.

Lodestones can now be found as loot at Ruined Portals in the Overworld or Nether.

Features and Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Added narration in the Realms plan picker screen informing the player they can navigate below the "buy" button to get more information about a given plan.

Achievements

The Monster Hunter achievement can now be unlocked by destroying a Creaking Heart while it has a spawned Creaking

Audio

Music volume now goes back to normal when exiting the game from a Pale Garden biome (MCPE-188766)

Biomes

Pale Gardens now generate more frequently and are overall larger

Woodland Mansions can now generate in Pale Gardens

Blocks

Slightly improved the collision detection between moving blocks and mobs in some cases

Sculk Sensors now detect Resin Clumps being placed by the Creaking Heart (MCPE-188260)

Fixed various plant blocks rendering their faces differently to Java (MCPE-40646)

All saplings

Short Grass

Dead Bush

Crimson Roots

Warped Roots

Poppy

Blue Orchid

Allium

Azure Bluet

All Tulips

Oxeye Daisy

Cornflower

Lily of the Valley

Dandelion

Red and Brown Mushrooms

Carrots

Wither Rose

Open and Closed Eyeblossom

Torchflower

Sweet Berry Bush

Lilac

Tall Grass

Lage Fern

Rose Bush

Peony

Mangrove Leaves no longer display black pixels when held by Players with the "Fancy Leaves" option disabled (MCPE-156469)

Torchflowers, Pitcher Plants, Open Eyeblossoms and Closed Eyeblossoms now increase the probability of a nearby Sapling growing into a tree with a Beehive

Fixed a crash that could occur when teleporting back into a chunk where a block entity was destroyed (MCPE-178461)

Lily Pads no longer flicker when seen from afar (MCPE-91452)

Sunflowers no longer flicker when seen from afar (MCPE-122695) (MCPE-102412)

Fence Gate blocks use state "minecraft:cardinal_direction" instead of "minecraft:direction". Uses string values ("north, south, east, west")

Tall Grass Blocks that are placed when using Bone Meal on Moss Blocks or Pale Moss Blocks no longer render only their bottom half (MCPE-188789)

Crafter with no BlockActor data no longer produce a crash (MCPE-188674)

Bone Meal can no longer be used on single Dark Oak or Pale Oak Saplings (MCPE-187564)

The map color of Pale Oak Leaves and Pale Oak Sapling has been updated to better match their actual in-game color

The Creaking Heart now has an additional state for when it is in a valid configuration but is unable to spawn a Creaking due to it being daytime

Eyeblossoms now open when the moon starts rising, and close when the moon has completely set

Big Dripleaf blocks can no longer be placed on top of Pale Moss blocks

Fixed a crash that could occur when destroying a Creaking Heart

Fixed rendering issue with grass block under monster spawner block (MCPE-188809)

A Player can now place blocks on Iron Doors and Iron Trapdoors without having to sneak (MCPE-19129)

Open and Closed Eyeblossoms no longer appear in the Creative Inventory for worlds that have not been updated to 1.21.50 (MCPE-189030)

Fixed trigger rate of Redstone powered Droppers and Dispensers (MCPE-189895)

Water placed on Magma or Soul Sand will now flow again (MCPE-189889)

Copper bulb

Updated the Exposed Copper Bulb's Lit Powered texture (MCPE-177105)

Gameplay

The second passenger of a boat will no longer have large camera twitches when rotating toward the west direction.

Fixed a bug where mobs would teleport to a height of 32767 when going to the Overworld from The End (MCPE-157125)

Fixed issue where players who entered a world while crawling would sometimes take suffocation damage (MCPE-185676)

Players no longer float above the bed while sleeping

Pause Feature

The pause functionality will only be available in Beta and Preview for the time being. We know you're super excited to be able to pause in Bedrock. However, we need a bit more time to perfect this feature before we can release it to you. Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work to bring you the best possible experience.

We'd love to know what you think of this feature, so please continue to test it in Beta and Preview and send us your feedback at aka.ms/mcbedrockpausefeedback

General

The world spawn point algorithm has been improved, so that locations with good biomes but far from the world's origin are preferred over really bad locations but closer to the origin (MCPE-120237)

Filter Profanity Toggle. We are introducing a new "Filter Profanity" setting on Windows. When on, all text content including chat will perform as it always has; profanities will be filtered for you and others. When off, most profanities, with the exception of some potentially harmful content, will be unfiltered for you and all others who also have the toggle off. The setting is default on for all players and cannot be changed for child accounts or players not signed in. You can toggle it off in Settings under "General".

Pistons, Sticky Pistons, Droppers, and Dispensers now show up in the recipe book again when crafting

Graphical

The dark edges around the screen at low Y coordinates now fade in gradually rather than appear suddenly (MCPE-121983)

Added support for 'minecraft:foliage_appearance' and 'minecraft:grass_appearance' components in client_biome JSON files to control color or palette selection for foliage and grass rendering

Items

Open Bundle textures updated such that there is no longer a missing string pixel (MCPE-188355)

Resin Bricks are no longer found in Woodland Mansion chests (MCPE-188234)

The XP rewarded for smelting Resin Clump into Resin Bricks has been reduced from 0.3 to 0.1

Loot Tables

Entity loot tables with a spawn egg that omits the actor ID will no longer drop an invalid spawn egg when destroyed via the minecraft:instant_despawn component.

Mobs

Creakings now crumble if their Creaking Heart is forcibly deactivated through commands

Creakings are now persistent like any other hostile mob, meaning they won't disappear on save/load

Creaking no longer plays ambient sounds when aggravated, only when idle

A Creaking's eyes now render even when the Creaking is invisible, provided it has a target (MCPE-188259)

Creakings spawned from Creaking Hearts now always persist upon reloading the world (MCPE-188352)

Creaking's eyes now properly flicker when the Creaking Heart which spawned it is destroyed

Creakings now emit vibrations when swaying after being hit

Creakings now spawn on Snow Layers (MCPE-187368)

Creakings spawned by a Creaking Heart can now be nametagged, preventing them from despawning during the day

Destroying their Creaking Heart will still cause them to crumble

Hitting a nametagged Creaking during the day will result in a particle trail, but no Resin

The Creaking can now spawn when the moon starts rising, and crumbles when the moon has completely set

Fixed issue preventing Squid from rotating to match their movement

Fixed an issue to prevent Enderman from teleporting when riding Boats and Minecarts (MCPE-31761)

Magma Cube

The new Magma Cube model and texture are now only used by Resource Packs that explicitly override them, as they have been renamed to differentiate them from the original assets (MCPE-188547)

This change is retroactive, starting from version 1.21.50

Breeding

Breeding Sheep with compatible wool colors now gives the Baby Sheep a mixture of the colors (MCPE-19862)

Breeding Wolves now produce offspring with one the parents' collar colors or a mixture of the parents' collar colors if the colors are compatible

Breeding Cats with compatible collar colors now gives the Baby Cat a collar with a mixture of the colors (MCPE-188187)

Realms

Player profile pics in Realms Stories will now load in more reliably

Fixed an issue where users could sometimes not rejoin a Realm after using an invite code

On Play Screen Friends Tab hide a Joinable Friends world if it is a realm world and not a joinable Realm

Fixed an issue where player permissions reverted to the previous state after leaving the Manage Realm tab.

Fixed issue where game mode appears as Unknown on the Realms Tab of the new play screen even if the realm has a world with a valid game mode

From new Play screen users can now access Realms Stories of Realms they are a part of even when multiplayer access is disabled in the account's privacy settings

We recently shipped a couple of service changes behind the scenes (prior to this client update). You may have already experienced them since they have been live for a few weeks now:

Persistent game settings: Changes using /gamerule do not persist when a world is unloaded/reloaded (REALMS-10030)

We now properly persist game settings updates made in-game via slash commands.

Note that there is a bug in the Realms Edit World and in-game pause menu settings screens which causes settings that were adjusted via in-game slash commands to not display properly and also causes changes made in those screens to not save properly. If that happens to you, just run the in-game slash commands again.

We are working on a resolution for the UI bug and expect to have it fixed soon.

Server hosting region allocation: We are working behind the scenes to improve how Realms are assigned to data center regions. Currently we are only testing these improvements for a subset of players to make sure there are no negative side effects. So far, the change has dramatically reduced network latency, improving the connection of these players to their Realms. We will be sharing a lot more information about this soon when we roll the change out to all Realms. Keep your eyes open!

Recipes

Added content error when parsing shaped recipes if none of the keys can be mapped to any of the pattern characters, this fixes a crash when opening the crafting screen with such malformed recipes (MCPE-178520)

User Interface

Disabling Realms Stories badge notifications via the Stories Settings screen now hides badges in the Story Feed as well as the Play Screen

Touch Controls: The empty space in the center of the D-pad no longer acts as the forward button when flying or swimming (MCPE-183944)

Fixed Players needed to skip night slider on the Edit World screen to be able to go to 0%

Changed wording for lowest number required for player sleeping to skip the night.

In response to player feedback signaling confusion around the meaning of the potion bottle, we've updated the location, labeling and icon usage for Achievements across multiple screens.

For the achievement % counter, a new book asset replaced the potion bottle and supports multi-tier visual states to celebrate progress, including a delightful animation for 100% completion.

Consolidated the fancy graphics toggle and ray tracing toggle into a single Graphics Mode dropdown. Fancy and Ray Tracing mode are equivalent to having the previous Fancy and Ray Tracing toggles enabled, and the Simple mode is equivalent to having neither of the previous toggles enabled.

Touch controls: It is now possible to place blocks on top of containers when flying downwards, like on PC. (MCPE-176407)

Inbox messages with long content are now scrollable with gamepad immediately after entering the screen

Fixed "An unknown error has occurred" when downloading resource packs under specific circumstances.

Touch controls: Touch button for Pick Block is now available for both Survival and Creative

[PlayStation®5] 'Enable Screen Reader' accessibility setting is now used to initialize Text-to-Speech during first launch

Fixed a bug where the game could soft lock in certain scenarios when it was suspended right before the player dying

Changed wording for enabling/disabling player's sleep skipping the night to "Skip night by sleeping" from "Beds work"

Add additional debug info regarding Realms features in the general settings screen

Updated the text on the new bed screen when sleeping to skip the night is disabled

Fixed an issue which prevented the user from exiting Edit World when choosing Play on Realm button and cancelling the Sign-in process

It is now possible to scroll through the friends tab with text-to-speech enabled and cross-play disabled

The achievements disabled crossed bottle icon is now a blocked icon.

Fixed a bug where incorrect text would be shown on the bed screen (MCPE-189823)

Added support for input glyph replacement for signs, signed books, and NPC dialogs. For example, using input string ":_input_key.jump:" will be replaced with "JUMP" when using keyboard, or an emoji in case of using a gamepad.

Added full support and fixes for some input glyph replacement strings. This is to make them work across all the platforms (PC, Consoles, Mobile). These are the values fixed:

:_input_key.forward:

:_input_key.back:

:_input_key.left:

:_input_key.right:

:_input_key.inventory:

:_input_key.use:

:_input_key.chat:

:_input_key.attack:

:_input_key.sprint:

The icons for these strings are updated in diverse areas of the game that support contextual glyphs, such as: signs, signed books, tags, chat, commands.

Also, as improvement, replacement of these values depends on the interaction/control mode when using touch as input mode. These modes are Joystick & tap to interact, D-Pad & tap to interact, and Joystick & aim crosshair.

Play Screen

We've introduced a brand new Play Screen:

Worlds tab - access your saved local and LAN worlds.

Realms tab - easily jump into Realms you own or have joined.

Servers tab - join multiplayer featured servers from our partners, and add or access your custom servers.

Create from template - create from, and rate, your owned templates, discover Minecraft creator made content.

Friends - connect with your Minecraft friends (they now live in the top right hand corner of the screen)

These updates are being rolled out incrementally to all platforms except Nintendo Switch, so they might not be available right away.

Vanilla Parity

Wheat color is now yellow on a Map instead of green (MCPE-148982)

Please note - there is a known issue with this change that means the colour is shown as yellow regardless of growth stage

Shears can now be used on Cave Vines, Kelp, Twisting Vines, and Weeping Vines to prevent further growth (MCPE-141497)

Biomes

Zombie Villagers that spawn in the Mangrove Swamp biome now have the correct skin applied (MCPE-158736)

Monsters that normally spawn in the Overworld (Zombies, Endermen, Spiders, Creepers, etc., with the exception of Skeletons) can now spawn in the Mangrove Swamp biome MCPE-170183

Eyeblossoms and Pale Moss Carpets no longer generate inside Pale Oak Tree trunks

The vegetation of many Overworld biomes has been updated to more closely match Java Edition and align with the intended look and feel of Minecraft:

Overworld (applies to all biomes)

Pumpkins now generate in larger patches

Dandelions are now alternated with Poppies when generating in flower patches

Sugar Canes no longer generate through other blocks

Plains

Short Grass now generates more frequently and in larger amounts (MCPE-141364)

Tall Grass now generates less frequently but in larger patches

Flower patches now contain mixed flowers, are larger and generate more frequently

Sunflower Plains

Sunflowers now generate in more cohesive patches

Mushroom Fields

Mushrooms now generate in larger patches

Savanna

Short Grass now generates more frequently and in larger amounts

Tall Grass now generates less frequently but in larger patches

Flower Forest

Trees are now denser

Flowers now generate in more cohesive patches

Taiga

Small Ferns now generate more frequently

Large Ferns now generate less frequently

Sweet Berry Bushes now generate in larger patches

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Mushrooms now generate in larger and more cohesive patches

Ferns now generate more frequently

Sweet Berry Bushes patches now generate (MCPE-152452)

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Mushrooms now generate in larger and more cohesive patches

Ferns now generate more frequently

Sweet Berry Bushes patches now generate (MCPE-152452)

Jungle

Trees are now denser

Big Jungle Trees now generate more frequently

Jungle Bushes are now larger

Melon patches now generate more frequently

Bamboo Jungle

Bamboo now generates in larger and denser patches

The width of Bamboo is now consistent across the entire plant

Trees are now denser

Big Jungle Trees now generate more frequently

Jungle Bushes are now larger

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo no longer generates

Ferns and Short Grass now generate more frequently

Jungle Bushes are now larger

Melon patches now generate more frequently

Meadow (MCPE-139903) (MCPE-141447)

Short Grass now generates more frequently

Tall Grass now generates more frequently

Flowers now generate in patches instead of being homogeneously spread across the biome

Swamp

Blue Orchids now generate more frequently and in larger patches

Swamp Oaks now generate slightly more frequently

Swamp Oaks no longer generate in direct contact with the ground

Lily Pads now generate more frequently

Mangrove Swamp

Mangroves are now sparser

Mangroves now generate over water (MCPE-153748)

Lily Pads now generate more frequently

Badlands

Dead Bushes now generate more frequently

Desert

Dead Bushes now generate more frequently

Oceans (except Frozen Ocean)

Kelp now generates more frequently and in denser patches

Developer's Note: While the exact placement of features like tall grass and flowers may vary between platforms, the overall distribution of these features should remain consistent across larger areas, even if specific chunks differ slightly.

Seagrass now generates more frequently, with the amount of tall Seagrass varying by biome (MCPE-188870)

Kelp can now generate at any depth, leading to increased overall generation (MCPE-188870)

Mangrove Swamp downfall value now matches that of regular Swamp (MCPE-156495)

Mangrove Swamp underwater fog now gradually fades out after entering water, as it does in other biomes (MCPE-158256)

Fossils now generate under Mangrove Swamps, similar to regular Swamps (MCPE-175680)

Jungle Bushes now use Oak Leaves for foliage, aligning with the intended game aesthetic, despite their Jungle Log trunks (MCPE-164963)

Blocks

The Lily Pad Block's hitbox has been updated to be in parity with Java (MCPE-60826)

The Sugar Cane Block's hitbox has been updated to be in parity with Java (MCPE-60827)

TnT Blocks no longer flash with a solid white color when exploding (MCPE-51809)

Candles and Candle Cake Blocks now play ambient sounds properly (MCPE-130585)

The Pale Oak Leaves no longer appear lighter than on Java (MCPE-188217)

Renamed Banners no longer lose their custom names when broken, or when washed in cauldrons (MCPE-36429)

Twisting Vines and Weeping Vines now have an increased chance of dropping as items when broken with Fortune enchanted tools, including a 100% chance when using Fortune III (MCPE-91033)

Dispensers can now place Shulker Boxes under water (MCPE-76004)

Sniffer Egg block now only provides center support on top and bottom faces (MCPE-169520)

Water and Lava no longer remains in the world when placing a Water or Lava Bucket against a Cave Vine with Glow Berries

Sniffer Egg block no longer provides side support to any block

Changed the player's hurt sound when walking on a Magma Block to use the fire hurt sound instead of the default sound (MCPE-125864)

Items

Suspicious Stews crafted with Tulips now apply the Weakness Effect for 7 seconds when consumed, matching Java (MCPE-188040)

Suspicious Stews with the Weakness Effect acquired from Shipwrecks and trading with Villagers now apply the Weakness Effect for 7 seconds when consumed.

Mobs

Horses, Skeleton Horses, Zombie Horses, Donkeys, and Mules now play their ambient sounds as intended (MCPE-178313)

Foxes now periodically play their "mad" sound while defending a player

Baby Drowneds now move with the same speed as their Zombie and Zombie Villager counterparts (MCPE-34574)

Gold Swords dropped by Piglins and Zombified Piglins now have randomized durability to match Java (MCPE-75292)

Axes dropped by Piglin Brutes now have randomized durability to match Java (MCPE-95543)

Creepers no longer flash with a solid white color when exploding (MCPE-51809)

Neutral Mobs no longer become aggressive when Players or other Mobs throw Lingering Potions with positive effects on them (MCPE-105343)

Endermen now correctly have a delay before they become hostile when you look at them (MCPE-23544)

Sounds

Nether Brick Slab, Red Nether Brick Slab, Nether Brick Wall, Red Nether Brick Wall, Cracked Nether Bricks and Chiseled Nether Bricks now have the same sound as Nether Bricks, matching Java Edition (MCPE-74879)

Iron Bars, Iron Blocks, Iron Trapdoors, Iron Doors and Heavy Weighted Pressure Plates now make iron sounds when you mine, break, place and walk on them

Added unique sound effects for Vines, Glow Berry Vines, Weeping Vines, and Twisting Vines (MCPE-188001)

Wood stripping now plays a wood stripping sound instead of a wood step sound (MCPE-106552)

Creating a Grass Path now makes a shovel flattening sound instead of a grass step sound (MCPE-114390)

Spawner

Zombie Villagers can no longer randomly spawn from a Zombie Mob Spawner, matching Java Edition (MCPE-91436)

World Generation

Creaking Hearts now generate more often in naturally generated Pale Oaks (MCPE-187337)

Ravines now generate more often

Ravines can once again reach the surface (MCPE-121708)

Ravines can once again generate on the ocean floor

Ravines now completely carve through Copper Ore veins and most other underground blocks (MCPE-181410)

Ravines now properly interact with aquifers, filling with water instead of generating as disconnected segments

Fixed issue that caused new terrain generation to not match already saved chunks in some Biomes (MCPE-175332)

Structures

Some Savanna Villages no longer have a hole where a Dirt Path block should be

Aside from these changes, Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 also includes many technical improvements. Interested players are encouraged to check out the official patch notes. The update is available across all platforms and should be ready for download for all Bedrock fans.

