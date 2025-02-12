Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview patch notes: New cartographer map trades, wandering trader changes, and more

With the release of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update, Mojang developers have now turned their focus to the upcoming 1.21.70 update. Developers have already released two beta and preview versions for it, and now, Mojang has released Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview, bringing plenty of new features and changes.
As part of the villager trade rebalancing, some changes have been implemented as experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23. Cartographers can now sell maps to all types of villages and structures, helping players explore the Overworld.
Other than cartographers, the wandering trader has also received many new trades for players who are not big fans of exploration. Additionally, a sheep's wool color is now dependent on the biome's temperature.
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 also includes many changes and bug fixes, such as the removal of keep inventory from Easy and Peaceful difficulties, the addition of bundles to village chests, and more.
This article goes through the patch notes for the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview.
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview patch notes
Experimental Features
- Fixed Leaf Litter being able to be bonemealed. (MCPE-190253)
- Fixed Cactus Flower growth so they only grow if a Cactus Block itself would survive to avoid breaking Cactus Farms
- Aim Assist no longer requires the "Aim Assist" experimental toggle
Cartographer and Wandering Trader Rebalance
- Integrated the Village Trade Rebalance experiment changes to the Cartographer and Wandering Trader
Cartographer Trades
- Cartographers now sell 7 new maps which each point to a different village or other structures in a different biome
- These maps can help players who want to quickly find a specific location.
- Cartographers from different village types will sell a different range of maps and colored banners
Wandering Trader Trades
- The Wandering Trader now has better prices, more trades and sells larger amounts of many items
- They will also now buy basic supplies from players, so it's possible to get some emeralds by helping them prepare for their next journey even if you don't feel like buying anything
- The Wandering Trader will offer to buy two items from this list:
- Water Bottle
- Water Bucket
- Milk Bucket
- Fermented Spider Eye
- Baked Potato
- Hay Bale
- Wandering Traders now have a chance of selling these items (in addition to their previous trades):
- Logs (Acacia, Birch, Dark Oak, Jungle, Oak, Spruce, Pale Oak or Cherry)
- Enchanted Iron Pickaxe
- Potion of Invisibility
Sheep wool color in warm and cold biomes
Sheep have updated rules for which color of wool they have based on which biome they spawn in:
Temperate Biomes: (these colors are unchanged from current behavior)
- Common sheep color is white
- Uncommon sheep colors are black, gray, light gray and brown
- There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn
Cold biomes:
- Common Sheep color is black
- Uncommon Sheep colors are light gray, light blue, blue and cyan
- There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn
Warm Biomes:
- Common Sheep color is brown
- Uncommon Sheep colors are gray, yellow, orange and red
- There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn
Features and Bug Fixes
Village Chest Bundles
Added a 33% chance of finding a Bundle in various Villager chests:
- Cartrographer
- Tannery
- Weaponsmith
- Desert House
- Plains House
- Snowy House
- Savanna House
- Taiga House
Desert Animal Spawning
- Camels will naturally spawn in the Desert
Blocks
Bush
- Bushes can now be snowlogged (MCPE-190294)
- Bush can now be replaced by other blocks
- Bush drops itself when broken with Shears or with a tool that is enchanted with Silk Touch, otherwise it drops nothing
Cactus Flower
- Cactus Flowers can now be placed on Farmland blocks (MCPE-190391)
- Endermenn can no pick up Cactus Flowers
Firefly Bush
- Firefly Bushes can now be snowlogged (MCPE-190294)
- Tweak Firefly Bush world generation:
- Lowered chance of them being attempted to be placed by water
- Reduce patch size when placed to be from 2-5
- The Firefly Bush now has the same bonemealing properties as the Bush block
Leaf Litter
- Leaf Litter is now replaceable
- Leaf Litter can only be placed on blocks which provide full surface support
Nether Fungi
- Warped and Crimson Fungi no longer z-fight (MCPE-190389)
Short and Tall Dry Grass
- Short and Tall Dry Grass are now randomly offset, like regular Short and Tall Grass (MCPE-190387)
Gameplay
- Players fall momentum is no longer reset after exiting and re-entering the world (MCPE-188490)
General
- In Server Authoritative movement, when Player is corrected, the movement will not have easing anymore. This is a better feel, as can be seen with upward, repeating, Pistons
- Fixed typos in music definitions and sound definitions that were causing the wrong music to play for soulsand valley, desert mutated, and jungle mutated biomes
Friends Drawer Improvements
- Players can now also find the Friends Drawer in Create New World, Edit World and your profile, in addition to the Play Screen, Main Menu and Game Menu, in the top right of the screen. We hope this will make it easier to connect and play with your friends! Let us know how you like it, at aka.ms/mcfriendsdrawerfeedback
Mobs
- Fixed Pufferfish attack and inflate logic (MCPE-149129) (MCPE-69522)
- Pufferfish no longer only trigger inflate/deflate logic against monsters and players. Now triggers inflate/deflate logic against Axolotls, all non-aquatic mobs, and players
- Pufferfish no longer only attack players and monsters. Now they attack Axolotls, all non-aquatic mobs, and players that aren't in creative mode
- Pufferfish no longer only poison players and monsters. Now they poison Axolotls, all non-aquatic mobs excluding undead monsters, and players that aren't in creative mode
Pause
- Fix so data driven particles pause properly when game is paused (MCPE-188461)
Player
- Fixed an issue where other players in multiplayer scenarios would sometimes get stuck in their dying animation after respawning
- Player characters no longer rotate sideways when moving forward
Sound
- Fixed Block breaking sounds not playing (MCPE-190264)
User Interface
- Hand bobbing no longer occurs while the game is paused (MCPE-188457)
- Minecraft logo misaligned on progress screen
- Touch controls: Fixed a bug where a player could stay moving diagonally after opening a menu (MCPE-190308)
- Keep Inventory is back to being a cheat on all difficulties
Technical Updates
Components
- Added validation for asset references in components
- Content errors will log missing references for the following fields:
- item references
- block reference in item component in "minecraft:block_placer"
- loot table reference in block component "minecraft:loot"
- The "entity_sensor" component's "find_players_only" field now functions correctly, properly restricting searches to Players only and affecting all subsensors
Dedicated Server
- Exposed two new parameters for dedicated server when in server-auth-with-rewind. These will make the server more strict on player positions. Look in server.properties for more information on what these do
- server-authoritative-movement-strict default to false and can be set to true. Will affect Player position acceptance
- server-authoritative-dismount-strict default to false and can be set to true. Will affect Player position when dismounting
Editor
- Added IButtonPanePropertyItem API for customizing button layouts
- IPropertyPane.addButtonPane and IModalControlPane.addButtonPane API methods to create button pane items
- Updated the mouse indicator for various tools to no longer linger after the app is suspended and resumed
- Updated the maximum allowed line segments in Line Tool to 40 to address a crash
Entity Event Responses
- Added the "stop_movement" entity event response, which stops the entity's movement
- The "stop_vertical_movement" field specifies whether vertical movement should be stopped
- The "stop_horizontal_movement" field specifies whether horizontal movement should be stopped
- This response does not stop navigation or prevent future movement
- If that's the desired outcome, also remove the components responsible for that
- Added the "set_home_position" entity event response, which sets the entity's home position to its current position
- For this to have any effect, the entity must already have a "minecraft:home" component
Entity Events
- Added "first_valid" event type, it will evaluate every filter in order and execute the first valid one
Entity Filters
- The "in_clouds" entity filter now succeeds when an entity's bounding box intersects the cloud layer, rather than only when its bottom is within it
Jigsaw
- Fixed gaps from appearing between data-driven jigsaw structure pieces.
Mobs
- Added aquatic family-type for all aquatic mobs
- Normal Minecart is no longer considered a mob
Experimental Technical Updates
- Removed unused experimental json field peaks_factor from minecraft:mountain_parameters in the behavior pack biome file
API
@minecraft/server
- Fixed a bug where call methods on Player.inputInfo, Player.inputPermissions, or Player.aimAssist on a player that left and rejoined the world would throw an error.
@minecraft/server-net
- Updated the execution privilege of most APIs to allow them to be called in read-only contexts ("before" events)
- Added new error InternalHttpRequestError
- An error thrown when a platform-level HTTP error occurs. Information provided in this class may be useful for diagnostics purposes but will differ from platform to platform.
- Added new error MalformedHttpRequestError
- An error thrown when a malformed HTTP request is attempted to be sent.
@minecraft/server-ui
- Added method divider(): ActionFormData;. It adds a section divider into the form.
- Added method divider(): ModalFormData;. It adds a section divider into the form.
@minecraft/diagnostics
- Fixed crash on dedicated server when submitting error reports to Sentry.
Blocks
- "minecraft:material_instances" component has a new experimental boolean field "isotropic" for format version 1.21.70 and higher, this field controls rotating the face UVs randomly based on BlockPos
Graphical
- Fixed the behavior of the Darkness status effect in the Deferred Technical Preview
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview are now available for download. The latest preview version is available for Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS devices. The beta is available only for Android players participating in the beta testing program.
