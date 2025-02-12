Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview patch notes: New cartographer map trades, wandering trader changes, and more

With the release of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update, Mojang developers have now turned their focus to the upcoming 1.21.70 update. Developers have already released two beta and preview versions for it, and now, Mojang has released Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview, bringing plenty of new features and changes.

As part of the villager trade rebalancing, some changes have been implemented as experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23. Cartographers can now sell maps to all types of villages and structures, helping players explore the Overworld.

Other than cartographers, the wandering trader has also received many new trades for players who are not big fans of exploration. Additionally, a sheep's wool color is now dependent on the biome's temperature.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 also includes many changes and bug fixes, such as the removal of keep inventory from Easy and Peaceful difficulties, the addition of bundles to village chests, and more.

This article goes through the patch notes for the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview patch notes

Experimental Features

Fixed Leaf Litter being able to be bonemealed. (MCPE-190253)

Fixed Cactus Flower growth so they only grow if a Cactus Block itself would survive to avoid breaking Cactus Farms

Aim Assist no longer requires the "Aim Assist" experimental toggle

Cartographer and Wandering Trader Rebalance

Integrated the Village Trade Rebalance experiment changes to the Cartographer and Wandering Trader

Cartographer Trades

Cartographers now sell 7 new maps which each point to a different village or other structures in a different biome

These maps can help players who want to quickly find a specific location.

Cartographers from different village types will sell a different range of maps and colored banners

Wandering Trader Trades

The Wandering Trader now has better prices, more trades and sells larger amounts of many items

They will also now buy basic supplies from players, so it's possible to get some emeralds by helping them prepare for their next journey even if you don't feel like buying anything

The Wandering Trader will offer to buy two items from this list:

Water Bottle

Water Bucket

Milk Bucket

Fermented Spider Eye

Baked Potato

Hay Bale

Wandering Traders now have a chance of selling these items (in addition to their previous trades):

Logs (Acacia, Birch, Dark Oak, Jungle, Oak, Spruce, Pale Oak or Cherry)

Enchanted Iron Pickaxe

Potion of Invisibility

Sheep wool color in warm and cold biomes

Sheep have updated rules for which color of wool they have based on which biome they spawn in:

Temperate Biomes: (these colors are unchanged from current behavior)

Common sheep color is white

Uncommon sheep colors are black, gray, light gray and brown

There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn

Cold biomes:

Common Sheep color is black

Uncommon Sheep colors are light gray, light blue, blue and cyan

There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn

Warm Biomes:

Common Sheep color is brown

Uncommon Sheep colors are gray, yellow, orange and red

There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn

Features and Bug Fixes

Village Chest Bundles

Added a 33% chance of finding a Bundle in various Villager chests:

Cartrographer

Tannery

Weaponsmith

Desert House

Plains House

Snowy House

Savanna House

Taiga House

Desert Animal Spawning

Camels will naturally spawn in the Desert

Blocks

Bush

Bushes can now be snowlogged (MCPE-190294)

Bush can now be replaced by other blocks

Bush drops itself when broken with Shears or with a tool that is enchanted with Silk Touch, otherwise it drops nothing

Cactus Flower

Cactus Flowers can now be placed on Farmland blocks (MCPE-190391)

Endermenn can no pick up Cactus Flowers

Firefly Bush

Firefly Bushes can now be snowlogged (MCPE-190294)

Tweak Firefly Bush world generation:

Lowered chance of them being attempted to be placed by water

Reduce patch size when placed to be from 2-5

The Firefly Bush now has the same bonemealing properties as the Bush block

Leaf Litter

Leaf Litter is now replaceable

Leaf Litter can only be placed on blocks which provide full surface support

Nether Fungi

Warped and Crimson Fungi no longer z-fight (MCPE-190389)

Short and Tall Dry Grass

Short and Tall Dry Grass are now randomly offset, like regular Short and Tall Grass (MCPE-190387)

Gameplay

Players fall momentum is no longer reset after exiting and re-entering the world (MCPE-188490)

General

In Server Authoritative movement, when Player is corrected, the movement will not have easing anymore. This is a better feel, as can be seen with upward, repeating, Pistons

Fixed typos in music definitions and sound definitions that were causing the wrong music to play for soulsand valley, desert mutated, and jungle mutated biomes

Friends Drawer Improvements

Players can now also find the Friends Drawer in Create New World, Edit World and your profile, in addition to the Play Screen, Main Menu and Game Menu, in the top right of the screen. We hope this will make it easier to connect and play with your friends! Let us know how you like it, at aka.ms/mcfriendsdrawerfeedback

Mobs

Fixed Pufferfish attack and inflate logic (MCPE-149129) (MCPE-69522)

Pufferfish no longer only trigger inflate/deflate logic against monsters and players. Now triggers inflate/deflate logic against Axolotls, all non-aquatic mobs, and players

Pufferfish no longer only attack players and monsters. Now they attack Axolotls, all non-aquatic mobs, and players that aren't in creative mode

Pufferfish no longer only poison players and monsters. Now they poison Axolotls, all non-aquatic mobs excluding undead monsters, and players that aren't in creative mode

Pause

Fix so data driven particles pause properly when game is paused (MCPE-188461)

Player

Fixed an issue where other players in multiplayer scenarios would sometimes get stuck in their dying animation after respawning

Player characters no longer rotate sideways when moving forward

Sound

Fixed Block breaking sounds not playing (MCPE-190264)

User Interface

Hand bobbing no longer occurs while the game is paused (MCPE-188457)

Minecraft logo misaligned on progress screen

Touch controls: Fixed a bug where a player could stay moving diagonally after opening a menu (MCPE-190308)

Keep Inventory is back to being a cheat on all difficulties

Technical Updates

Components

Added validation for asset references in components

Content errors will log missing references for the following fields:

item references

block reference in item component in "minecraft:block_placer"

loot table reference in block component "minecraft:loot"

The "entity_sensor" component's "find_players_only" field now functions correctly, properly restricting searches to Players only and affecting all subsensors

Dedicated Server

Exposed two new parameters for dedicated server when in server-auth-with-rewind. These will make the server more strict on player positions. Look in server.properties for more information on what these do

server-authoritative-movement-strict default to false and can be set to true. Will affect Player position acceptance

server-authoritative-dismount-strict default to false and can be set to true. Will affect Player position when dismounting

Editor

Added IButtonPanePropertyItem API for customizing button layouts

IPropertyPane.addButtonPane and IModalControlPane.addButtonPane API methods to create button pane items

Updated the mouse indicator for various tools to no longer linger after the app is suspended and resumed

Updated the maximum allowed line segments in Line Tool to 40 to address a crash

Entity Event Responses

Added the "stop_movement" entity event response, which stops the entity's movement

The "stop_vertical_movement" field specifies whether vertical movement should be stopped

The "stop_horizontal_movement" field specifies whether horizontal movement should be stopped

This response does not stop navigation or prevent future movement

If that's the desired outcome, also remove the components responsible for that

Added the "set_home_position" entity event response, which sets the entity's home position to its current position

For this to have any effect, the entity must already have a "minecraft:home" component

Entity Events

Added "first_valid" event type, it will evaluate every filter in order and execute the first valid one

Entity Filters

The "in_clouds" entity filter now succeeds when an entity's bounding box intersects the cloud layer, rather than only when its bottom is within it

Jigsaw

Fixed gaps from appearing between data-driven jigsaw structure pieces.

Mobs

Added aquatic family-type for all aquatic mobs

Normal Minecart is no longer considered a mob

Experimental Technical Updates

Removed unused experimental json field peaks_factor from minecraft:mountain_parameters in the behavior pack biome file

API

@minecraft/server

Fixed a bug where call methods on Player.inputInfo, Player.inputPermissions, or Player.aimAssist on a player that left and rejoined the world would throw an error.

@minecraft/server-net

Updated the execution privilege of most APIs to allow them to be called in read-only contexts ("before" events)

Added new error InternalHttpRequestError

An error thrown when a platform-level HTTP error occurs. Information provided in this class may be useful for diagnostics purposes but will differ from platform to platform.

Added new error MalformedHttpRequestError

An error thrown when a malformed HTTP request is attempted to be sent.

@minecraft/server-ui

Added method divider(): ActionFormData;. It adds a section divider into the form.

Added method divider(): ModalFormData;. It adds a section divider into the form.

@minecraft/diagnostics

Fixed crash on dedicated server when submitting error reports to Sentry.

Blocks

"minecraft:material_instances" component has a new experimental boolean field "isotropic" for format version 1.21.70 and higher, this field controls rotating the face UVs randomly based on BlockPos

Graphical

Fixed the behavior of the Darkness status effect in the Deferred Technical Preview

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview are now available for download. The latest preview version is available for Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS devices. The beta is available only for Android players participating in the beta testing program.

