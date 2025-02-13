4 things you might have missed in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23

Mojang Studios recently released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview version. It fixed many bugs and brought changes to different-colored sheep spawning in various biomes, cartographer, and wandering trader. Since the patch notes for the beta and preview are fairly vast, some players may have missed certain features.

Here is a list of the smaller changes that arrived with Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23.

List of 4 smaller changes that arrived in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23

1) Camels now spawn naturally in Deserts

Camels will now spawn naturally anywhere in Deserts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Camels are passive ridable mobs that were released in the 1.20 Trails and Tales update. Initially, the developer decided to spawn only camels in desert villages.

With the Minecraft 1.21.70.23 beta and preview version, the developers have made camels a common mob that will spawn anywhere in the Desert biome. This means that players will find many roaming the sandy region in the upcoming game drop. However, this change has not yet arrived in Java Edition snapshots.

Making camels common in Deserts should enhance the look and feel of the barren biome, especially with other decorative blocks arriving in the upcoming game drop.

2) Keep Inventory feature removed from easy and peaceful modes

Keep Inventory is back in the cheats column and removed from easy and peaceful mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Back in October 2024, Mojang Studios decided to try out a change in the keep inventory game rule in Bedrock Edition. They changed it so that the keep inventory rule will automatically be active if players are in easy or peaceful mode. Keeping inventory means that players will retain all their inventory items even if they die and respawn. Simply put, they will not lose any items upon death.

In the latest beta and snapshot version, however, Mojang finally decided to scrap the keep inventory changes and reverted the setting. The feature is once again in the cheats section of the game and removed from easy and peaceful modes. If players still want the keep inventory feature, they can toggle it at the expense of not getting any achievements in that particular world.

3) Fall damage momentum no longer resets after re-entering a world

Fall damage speed will not reset even if players re-enter the world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Bedrock Edition had a tried and tested bug that players used to negate fall damage. The bug was that if players quickly left and re-entered the world while they were falling, their falling momentum would reset. If this trick is applied right before they land from a high place, they can negate the fall damage and save themselves.

In the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview version, Mojang has fixed this bug. This means that the falling momentum will not reset if players exit and re-enter the world. They will not be able to use this trick to save themselves in the upcoming game drop.

4) Bundles can be found in professional villager chests

Bundles can now be found as chest loot in villages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Bundles were added to the game recently with the Bundles of Bravery game drop in late 2024. When it was added, it was only a player-craftable item and not present as a loot in any structure or area of the game.

With the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview version, bundles can now be found in villager's chests. They can be discovered in the chests of a cartographer house, tannery, weaponsmith workplace, desert house, plains house, snowy house, savanna house, or taiga house.

