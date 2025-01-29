What is firefly bush in Minecraft?

Minecraft has just announced that more features will be available in the upcoming update. Snapshot 25w05a makes its way into the game. You can test out cow variants, a few new ambient sounds, bushes, and the focus of this article — firefly bush. This patch might end up as one of the best game drops in the title’s history.

Firefly bushes might act as a replacement for actual fireflies. This is an interesting way to tackle this issue. Let’s go over all the details about this new Minecraft vegetation.

Everything you need to know about Minecraft firefly bushes

At night they glow with new particle lights (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The firefly bush looks like an ordinary bush during the day. However, once night falls, tiny glowing firefly particles start appearing around it. This gives a beautiful, ambient effect that makes these biomes feel more alive. Even better, the firefly bush emits a small amount of light (level 2).

Trending

While it won’t keep mobs away, it adds a soft glow to the environment, making places feel more mystical and immersive. If you want to decorate your world with firefly bushes, here’s what you need to know. They naturally spawn in swamps and near rivers.

If you use bone meal on a firefly bush, it will spawn another one nearby. While it doesn’t have any direct gameplay mechanics yet, the firefly bushes are a fantastic way to add a little something to your world's ambiance.

Fireflies were originally teased for Minecraft’s Wild Update, but they never made it into the game. Now, the new plant might be Mojang’s creative way of introducing fireflies without actually adding them as mobs. This is a pretty smart move as it avoids adding the fireflies while still not having to deal with the frog problem.

Other things in the snapshot

The new update has a lot of potential (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are some other exciting additions in the latest snapshot. Cows now come in three different biome-based variants. The temperate cow is the classic version we all know and love, found in most biomes.

The cold cow spawns in chilly places like taigas and windswept Hills. The warm cow is found in hot biomes like savannas and badlands. When breeding cows, baby cows will inherit their variant randomly from their parents rather than the biome.

New ambient block sounds have been added for desert and badlands biomes, making these areas feel even more alive. Alongside firefly bushes, a new decorative normal bush has also been added.

This small plant can be found in several Minecraft biomes, including plains, forests, and rivers. It can also be used in composters and can spread when bone meal is applied.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!