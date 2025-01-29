  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft announces two new cow variants for upcoming game drop

Minecraft announces two new cow variants for upcoming game drop

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jan 29, 2025 16:48 GMT
Minecraft has released two new cow variants for the upcoming game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft has released two new cow variants for the upcoming game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang recently released Minecraft snapshot 25w05a for Java Edition, which brought yet another set of new features. Among these was the addition of two new cow variants to the game, which, interestingly, comes after the developers recently introduced two new pig variants. The two new cow variants look quite different from regular cows in the game and will spawn in different locations.

Here is everything to know about the new cow variants coming to Minecraft with the upcoming game drop.

sk promotional banner

Two new cow variants revealed for Minecraft's upcoming game drop

Warm cow variant

The warm cow variant has a rust tone and will spawn in most warm biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)
The warm cow variant has a rust tone and will spawn in most warm biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Cows that will naturally spawn in warm biomes will simply be called warm cow variants. These mobs will feature a rust-colored texture, with a pinkish skin color on their belly and snout areas. They will have a similar snout color as a regular cow.

also-read-trending Trending

They will also have massive horns coming out of their heads from the sides and then turning upwards towards the sky. These horns are much bigger than regular cow horns.

The warm cow variant will spawn in the following warm biomes:

  • Savanna
  • Savanna Plateau
  • Windswept Savanna
  • Jungle
  • Sparse Jungle
  • Bamboo Jungle
  • Eroded Badlands
  • Wooded Badlands
  • Badlands

Cold cow variant

The cold cow variants will spawn in certain cold biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)
The cold cow variants will spawn in certain cold biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another new variant that Mojang released with Minecraft snapshot 25w05a was the cold cow variant. Contrary to warm cows, these will spawn only in certain cold biomes in the world.

Since they spawn in chilling biomes, their texture features much more fur than other cows, which is orange in color. Because of the fur, these cows have different shades of orange on their skin. Their snout is pink-colored and they have larger horns than regular cows as well. However, their horns point forward, which is another differentiating aspect compared to warm cows.

Here is the entire list of biomes that the cold cow variant will spawn in following Minecraft's upcoming game drop:

  • Old Growth Pine Taiga
  • Old Growth Spruce Taiga
  • Taiga
  • Snowy Taiga
  • Windswept Hills
  • Windswept Gravelly Hills
  • Windswept Forest

Temperate or regular cows will generate in all other biomes

Temperate or regular cows will spawn all the other biomes in which new variants do not (Image via Mojang Studios)
Temperate or regular cows will spawn all the other biomes in which new variants do not (Image via Mojang Studios)

Of course, it is worth mentioning that regular cows, now known as temperate cows, will continue to spawn in Minecraft. In fact, they will most likely be the most common ones since they will spawn in all the biomes where cold or warm cow variants do not.

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी