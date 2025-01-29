Minecraft announces two new cow variants for upcoming game drop

Mojang recently released Minecraft snapshot 25w05a for Java Edition, which brought yet another set of new features. Among these was the addition of two new cow variants to the game, which, interestingly, comes after the developers recently introduced two new pig variants. The two new cow variants look quite different from regular cows in the game and will spawn in different locations.

Here is everything to know about the new cow variants coming to Minecraft with the upcoming game drop.

Two new cow variants revealed for Minecraft's upcoming game drop

Warm cow variant

The warm cow variant has a rust tone and will spawn in most warm biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Cows that will naturally spawn in warm biomes will simply be called warm cow variants. These mobs will feature a rust-colored texture, with a pinkish skin color on their belly and snout areas. They will have a similar snout color as a regular cow.

Trending

They will also have massive horns coming out of their heads from the sides and then turning upwards towards the sky. These horns are much bigger than regular cow horns.

The warm cow variant will spawn in the following warm biomes:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

Cold cow variant

The cold cow variants will spawn in certain cold biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another new variant that Mojang released with Minecraft snapshot 25w05a was the cold cow variant. Contrary to warm cows, these will spawn only in certain cold biomes in the world.

Since they spawn in chilling biomes, their texture features much more fur than other cows, which is orange in color. Because of the fur, these cows have different shades of orange on their skin. Their snout is pink-colored and they have larger horns than regular cows as well. However, their horns point forward, which is another differentiating aspect compared to warm cows.

Here is the entire list of biomes that the cold cow variant will spawn in following Minecraft's upcoming game drop:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Temperate or regular cows will generate in all other biomes

Temperate or regular cows will spawn all the other biomes in which new variants do not (Image via Mojang Studios)

Of course, it is worth mentioning that regular cows, now known as temperate cows, will continue to spawn in Minecraft. In fact, they will most likely be the most common ones since they will spawn in all the biomes where cold or warm cow variants do not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!