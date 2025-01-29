Minecraft Wukong: Uproar in Heaven add-on guide

Minecraft announced that as a Lunar New Year special, it will be adding some cool free items for its players. The Wukong: Uproar in Heaven add-on is part of this and will be free for players until January 28th next year. Mojang has been releasing free add-ons one after another, which is great for its content-hungry fan base.

The add-on is a story-focused DLC based on Journey to the West, developed by Next Studio. This Minecraft guide will take a look at the add-on, inform you on how to download it, cover everything in the add-on, and provide some additional information.

How to download the Minecraft Add-on

Downloading it in Minecraft is quite easy (Image from Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

It's a very simple process. Boot up Minecraft Bedrock and go to the Marketplace. Use the search bar to look for Wukong: Uproar in Heaven. You can download it right now. It is free, so take advantage of the opportunity. Once downloaded, you can use it in your world.

Trending

The Minecraft add-on can be completed in about an hour and is a fun new addition to the free library.

Everything you need to know about Wukong: Uproar in Heaven

Once you create a world, you will spawn in an intro area and find a portal leading to the Chinese heavenly realm. There will be three to four main disconnected sky islands. First, you will have to find the Seventh Fairy, who will ask you to collect thousand-year-old peaches. Once you collect them all, she will build a bridge.

The second island is the banquet hall, where you will need to collect armor pieces. Then, you can talk to the Green Fairy, and a bridge will appear, connecting to the next island. You will also meet a Monkey Merchant who trades interesting items for peaches. One of these items allows you to spawn clones of yourself to assist in battle.

When you cross to the next island, Erlang Shen, the final boss, will appear and trap you in a pagoda. You will then find yourself in a tower with the Dragon Emperor and two other Chinese mythological figures.

You will have to parkour your way up (Image via Mojang Studios || Next Studio)

You will have to climb the tower, where you will find Reishi Mushrooms and Mysterious Sprint Grass scattered throughout. The Reishi Mushrooms allow you to jump high, while the grass enhances your running and jumping abilities. At the top, you will find the Ruyi Jingu Bang, a powerful staff weapon.

Once you take it, you will return to heaven, where you will find a few chests with useful items. You can go back to the banquet to find E Lai, one of the Chinese mythological figures you met in the pagoda.

After defeating him, a huge staircase will appear. On either side of the stairs, you will find the Dragon Emperor and another mythical figure, both of whom you must fight. You then climb the stairs to battle the Heavenly Court General and the palace guards. Once you defeat them, you can use a Somersault Cloud to fly to the final island.

There, you will face Erlang Shen. He will use lightning attacks and summon mobs. Once his health drops to half, he will enter his second phase — his armor will change from dark bluish tones to gold, and he will switch from lightning attacks to laser-based ones. Once you defeat him, the Minecraft DLC will be complete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!