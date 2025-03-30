A Minecraft Movie Live Event: How to complete Quest 3

As players go through the quests offered by Mojang Studios in Minecraft, the A Minecraft Movie Live Event offers fresh and intriguing obstacles. This special event, created to commemorate and promote the upcoming Minecraft movie, includes a series of missions that allow users to explore different places, fight creatures, and collect rare gifts.

Ad

The stakes increase with each following Minecraft quest, keeping the event interesting for both casual and dedicated players.

A Minecraft Movie Live Event Quest 3

Kill mobs standing in one place (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The third quest, titled “Farm Mobs, Not Crops!”, is now live. This challenge requires players to eliminate 300 Minecraft mobs across various locations. This quest is a combat-heavy challenge that tests your ability to clear a huge number of enemies efficiently. Completing this task rewards you with the Mushroom Hat, which is a fun cosmetic item that can be found in the Dressing Room.

Ad

Trending

To complete this challenge, you can defeat mobs in any of the three available locations: Outer Walls, Wilderness, or the Mines. Each of these areas has its benefits, so you must make the choice based on your playstyle:

Outer Walls: The easiest option, where you can simply stand and shoot mobs as they come in waves.

The easiest option, where you can simply stand and shoot mobs as they come in waves. Wilderness: A good choice if you want to earn additional emeralds while completing the quest.

A good choice if you want to earn additional emeralds while completing the quest. Mines: A more fun and interactive option, where mobs spawn in tight spaces, keeping you on your toes.

Ad

For an optimal experience, you can switch between all three of the Minecraft movie locations to prevent the task from feeling repetitive. This way, you can mix efficiency with entertainment while completing the challenge.

Tips to finish faster

Find a good spot at the Outer Walls to quickly eliminate enemies from a distance.

to quickly eliminate enemies from a distance. Get emeralds as a reward in the Wilderness while fighting off mobs for extra rewards.

while fighting off mobs for extra rewards. Stay mobile in the Mines to avoid getting overwhelmed in close-quarters combat.

to avoid getting overwhelmed in close-quarters combat. Keep track of your kills to ensure your progress is updated correctly.

Ad

Looking back at the previous quests

Finish the previous quest as well (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

In Quest 1, players have delivered carts, mined ores, and defended themselves against enemy waves. You will receive the Boots of Swiftness upon completing the first task. Quest 2 introduced ghasts at the Outer Walls, challenging players to take down flying enemies. You will be given the Battle Cry emote for completing this challenge.

With Quest 3, players must defeat a large number of mobs while testing for endurance and combat skills. Completing this brings you one step closer to earning the Yearn Cape at the end of all six challenges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!