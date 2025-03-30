  • home icon
  Minecraft
  A Minecraft Movie Live Event: How to complete Quest 3

A Minecraft Movie Live Event: How to complete Quest 3

By Yashvasin Raj S
Modified Mar 30, 2025 09:05 GMT
Quest 3 is active for players to complete
Quest 3 is active for players to complete (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

As players go through the quests offered by Mojang Studios in Minecraft, the A Minecraft Movie Live Event offers fresh and intriguing obstacles. This special event, created to commemorate and promote the upcoming Minecraft movie, includes a series of missions that allow users to explore different places, fight creatures, and collect rare gifts.

The stakes increase with each following Minecraft quest, keeping the event interesting for both casual and dedicated players.

A Minecraft Movie Live Event Quest 3

Kill mobs standing in one place (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Kill mobs standing in one place (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The third quest, titled “Farm Mobs, Not Crops!”, is now live. This challenge requires players to eliminate 300 Minecraft mobs across various locations. This quest is a combat-heavy challenge that tests your ability to clear a huge number of enemies efficiently. Completing this task rewards you with the Mushroom Hat, which is a fun cosmetic item that can be found in the Dressing Room.

To complete this challenge, you can defeat mobs in any of the three available locations: Outer Walls, Wilderness, or the Mines. Each of these areas has its benefits, so you must make the choice based on your playstyle:

  • Outer Walls: The easiest option, where you can simply stand and shoot mobs as they come in waves.
  • Wilderness: A good choice if you want to earn additional emeralds while completing the quest.
  • Mines: A more fun and interactive option, where mobs spawn in tight spaces, keeping you on your toes.
For an optimal experience, you can switch between all three of the Minecraft movie locations to prevent the task from feeling repetitive. This way, you can mix efficiency with entertainment while completing the challenge.

Tips to finish faster

  • Find a good spot at the Outer Walls to quickly eliminate enemies from a distance.
  • Get emeralds as a reward in the Wilderness while fighting off mobs for extra rewards.
  • Stay mobile in the Mines to avoid getting overwhelmed in close-quarters combat.
  • Keep track of your kills to ensure your progress is updated correctly.
Looking back at the previous quests

Finish the previous quest as well (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Finish the previous quest as well (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

In Quest 1, players have delivered carts, mined ores, and defended themselves against enemy waves. You will receive the Boots of Swiftness upon completing the first task. Quest 2 introduced ghasts at the Outer Walls, challenging players to take down flying enemies. You will be given the Battle Cry emote for completing this challenge.

With Quest 3, players must defeat a large number of mobs while testing for endurance and combat skills. Completing this brings you one step closer to earning the Yearn Cape at the end of all six challenges.

