A Minecraft Movie Live Event: How to complete Quest 5

A Minecraft Movie Live Event continues with its fifth quest, Low on Iron, bringing another wave of action-packed gameplay for players. With only one more challenge left before the grand finale, Quest 5 increases the stakes, requiring strategic defense and teamwork to ensure success.

Completing this quest will reward players with the Jetpack, a stylish Minecraft cosmetic available in the dressing room. While it does not provide any gameplay advantages, it is a sought-after item that players will want to claim before the event ends.

A Minecraft Movie Live Event Quest 5

Completing the quest is not that hard (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To begin, log in to the A Minecraft Movie Live Event server and navigate to the Outer Walls. You can get there by either talking to Garrett or using the in-game map.

This area, previously featured in past quests, now presents an even tougher challenge. Instead of simply holding off waves of piglins, you must now also protect iron golems, which are crucial to the survival of the gate.

The primary goal of this quest is to complete five waves of piglin attacks while ensuring that at least two of the iron golems survive. At the start of each wave, five iron golems will be present, acting as valuable defenders for the gate. The creatures can take significant damage from incoming hostile mobs. If too many fall before the fifth wave concludes, the quest will be considered a failure.

This adds an extra layer of difficulty, as you must now balance attacking piglins while also keeping your iron golem allies alive. Piglins come in various forms, including brute piglins, ranged attackers, and heavily armored warriors. Prioritize high-damage enemies first to reduce the risk of overwhelming your defenses.

Tips for success

Iron golems are iconic to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To ensure victory, consider the following strategies:

Stay on the move: If you remain in one spot, you may be overwhelmed by incoming piglins. Move around the walls and reposition yourself as needed to target high-threat enemies efficiently.

If you remain in one spot, you may be overwhelmed by incoming piglins. Move around the walls and reposition yourself as needed to target high-threat enemies efficiently. Aim for the head: Headshots deal increased damage in the event, making them the most effective way to eliminate enemies quickly. Prioritize headshots to maximize your damage output.

Headshots deal increased damage in the event, making them the most effective way to eliminate enemies quickly. Prioritize headshots to maximize your damage output. Upgrade your weapons: The stronger your weapons, the faster you can clear enemies before they reach the iron golems. Look for upgrade opportunities and improve your gear when possible.

The stronger your weapons, the faster you can clear enemies before they reach the iron golems. Look for upgrade opportunities and improve your gear when possible. Use arrows from above: If you prefer a safer approach, stay on top of the walls and snipe piglins as they approach. This allows you to focus on ranged combat without being overwhelmed by melee attacks.

If you prefer a safer approach, stay on top of the walls and snipe piglins as they approach. This allows you to focus on ranged combat without being overwhelmed by melee attacks. Go outside the wall for close combat: If you want a more aggressive approach, wait for the gate to open and fight piglins at close range. This strategy can help eliminate threats before they reach the golems, but it requires quick reflexes and strong armor.

Claim your reward

Jetpack seems like a great reward (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you successfully defend the iron golems through five waves, you will complete the quest and receive the Jetpack cosmetic item. While this reward does not provide any in-game advantages, it is a stylish collectible that adds flair to your character.

With Quest 5 completed, you are one step closer to finishing the Minecraft Movie Live Event and unlocking all its rewards. There's only one more quest left to earn the Yearn Cape in Minecraft.

