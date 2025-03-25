Minecraft Spring to Life game drop update: How to get all new items

Minecraft's latest game drop, Spring to Life, brings a fresh wave of additions that seem individually small but feel like a lot together. Released on March 25, 2025, this update introduces warm and cold variants of passive animal mobs, new foliage blocks across various biomes, and immersive ambience enhancements, such as fresh sounds and falling leaf particles.

Fans of the series initially called it the "Spring Drop 2025" and "Drop 1 2025." The update's final name and release date were unveiled during Minecraft LIVE in March 2025.

How to get all the items from the Minecraft game drop

1) Leaf litter and wildflower

The new wildflowers are gonna be useful for decorating (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Leaf Litter is a new decorative block that appears naturally in forests, dark forests, and wooded badlands. It can hold multiple layers of leaves in a single block space, which allows up to four pieces to be stacked together.

Placing additional leaf litter on an existing one increases its size. The block can be positioned in four orientations and changes color based on the biome. Players can obtain leaf litter by smelting any type of leaf block, and it can also be used as fuel, though it only smelts half an item.

Wildflowers are vibrant additions found in birch forests, old-growth birch forests, and meadows. Like leaf litter, they can be placed in stacks of up to four within the same block space, with additional flowers increasing the density.

Bone meal can be used on wildflowers to produce more, which makes them easily farmable. They can also be crafted into yellow dye, washed away, and broken with any tool.

2) Bush and firefly bush

Firefly bush is beautiful in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Bushes naturally generate in several Minecraft biomes, including plains, windswept hills, forests, and river regions. They adopt the grass color of their respective biome and can be composted with a 30% chance of adding a layer. Bone meal encourages the growth of neighboring bushes. They can be instantly broken and require no specific tool for collection.

Firefly Bushes are found in swamps and near rivers. When the light level drops to 13 or lower, these bushes emit glowing firefly particles within a five-block radius. They also function similarly to regular bushes in composting and growth mechanics. Additionally, they produce a light level of two and typically generate in clusters of two to five.

3) Dry grass and cactus flower

Desert cactus would add much-needed color to the drier biomes (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Cactus Flowers bloom on cactuses in deserts and badlands. They can be placed on cactuses or other blocks that provide central support. These flowers have a 10% chance to grow on one- or two-block-high cactuses and a 25% chance on taller ones, provided there is open space on all sides. Cactus flowers can be composted and crafted into pink dye.

These grasses grow in Minecraft deserts and badlands, on sand, terracotta, and dirt blocks. Short dry grass can be transformed into tall dry grass with bone meal, while tall dry grass can encourage the growth of neighboring short dry grass. Both can be composted, used as fuel, and consumed by sheep to regrow wool.

4) Items that have some changes

The lodestone change is welcome (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Lodestone has a revised crafting recipe requiring chiseled stone bricks and an iron ingot. Additionally, it can now be found in ruined portals. All leaf blocks now have a chance of spawning falling leaf particles, adding to the immersive experience.

Other than these, Spawn eggs have been remodeled in this update. They remain exclusive to creative mode, which means they are inaccessible in survival gameplay.

5) Blue egg and brown egg

Each chicken variant has different eggs (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Blue Eggs and Brown Eggs are variants of standard Minecraft eggs, laid by cold and warm chicken variants, respectively. These eggs function similarly to regular eggs but have the unique ability to spawn their respective chicken variants when hatched. These are some of the minor but good Spring to Life additions.

