Ranking the river and swamp biomes in Minecraft

Minecraft rivers are one of the least talked about biomes in the game, and the swamps are probably one biome that isn't appreciated enough. We look at and rank the four inland water bodies: mangrove swamp, frozen river, river, and swamp. Among all biomes in the game, river and swamp biomes are the ones that need more attention.

The frozen rivers are a fun way to ice skate in the game, and the mangrove swamps give one of the most unique wood types. When you want to travel through curvy water bodies, skate through ice, engage in fishing, or need a place to build something spooky swamp, these Minecraft biomes will be there for you.

River and swamp biomes in Minecraft, ranked

4) Swamp

Swamps are good but still are the list interesting in this list (Image via Mojang Studios)

The swamp biome is a mysterious and often overlooked biome. Unlike the lush mangrove swamp, regular swamps feature dark green water, oak trees with vines, and large, flat expanses of land. One of its main draws is the presence of slimes, which spawn here at night, making it an excellent place for gathering slimeballs.

Swamps are also home to witch huts. The waterlogged terrain can be frustrating for travel, and the dark environment makes it a dangerous place to be at night. The swamp has a distinct aesthetic that some players love, and it serves its purpose well.

Finally, the swamp takes the last spot, with its eerie atmosphere and tricky terrain making it more of a niche choice.

3) River

River biomes could use a bit more wildlife (Image via Mojang Studios)

The river biome is a classic and essential part of Minecraft’s world generation. Rivers are found winding through various landscapes, separating different biomes and offering a natural source of water. They are excellent for fishing, farming, and easy boat travel. Many Minecraft players rely on rivers to create natural borders between their builds or as a means of transportation.

However, while rivers are functional and visually pleasing, they don’t have the uniqueness of the other biomes on this list. They serve as great connectors between biomes but don’t offer much on their own beyond their practicality. The river biome comes in third, offering simple but essential benefits like easy transportation and fishing.

2) Frozen river

Frozen rivers are so much fun (Image via Mojang Studios)

The frozen river biome offers a completely different experience. As the name suggests, these rivers are covered in ice, allowing players to travel across them quickly without a boat. This biome is commonly found near snowy and icy regions, blending seamlessly with tundras and snowy taigas.

The icy surface makes for an excellent location for building ice highways, allowing for fast travel using boats. However, there are few natural resources compared to other river biomes.

If you enjoy winter landscapes and speedy transportation, the frozen river is a solid choice. In second place, the frozen river is perfect for those who love icy landscapes and fast travel.

1) Mangrove swamp

Mangrove swamp was a rare but worthy biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mangrove swamps are one of the newer biomes in Minecraft and were introduced in The Wild Update. They are filled with towering mangrove trees that grow in dense, maze-like formations. The terrain is unique, with roots extending into the water and creating an immersive, jungle-like environment.

The mud blocks found here are an exclusive resource, offering new building possibilities. Frogs, a new mob, also spawn in this biome, adding life to the environment. However, the dense layout can make navigation tricky, and mobs like slimes may cause problems at night. Despite that, it is a fantastic biome for adventurers and builders alike.

The mangrove swamp takes the top spot as the best biome on this list. Its unique terrain, new mobs, and mud blocks make it a fresh and exciting place to explore.

This is not the definitive ranking, as it is based on opinion, and a creative player can make any of these Minecraft biomes the best for them. Feel free to share your rankings of the river and swamp biomes as well.

